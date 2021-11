The search for a missing Ocean County, N.J., couple is continuing in wooded areas of Barnegat and Stafford, authorities said. An investigation into the disappearance of Warren Grove residents Gary Parker, 67, and Lorraine Parker, 60, started Tuesday, Stafford police said. The couple was last seen more than a week ago and last spoke with family or friends on Sunday, according to Capt. James Vaughn.

