Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision: Young Woman Killed

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a Christian County woman. At around 1:30 p.m. dispatch received a call from Livingston County Dispatch advising that there was a two-vehicle collision on I-24 eastbound on the Tennessee River bridge in Marshall County. Kentucky State Police troopers and the collision reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate the collision.

Initial investigation shows

Christy H. Mulford, 47 of Heathsville, Virginia was traveling east on I-24, operating a 2022 Volvo truck pulling a 2014 Wabash box trailer.

Mulford was slowed in traffic due to a traffic hazard relating to an oversized load ahead of and unrelated to Mulford.

Kalyn N. Williams, 24 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was traveling east on I-24, operating a 2016 Nissan Versa.

For reasons still under investigation, Williams rear-ended the commercial motor vehicle being operated by Mulford.

The Nissan Versa sustained significant damage.

Williams succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Mike Ray, Kentucky State Police.