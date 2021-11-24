ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision: Young Woman Killed

 3 days ago

Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a Christian County woman. At around 1:30 p.m. dispatch received a call from Livingston County Dispatch advising that there was a two-vehicle collision on I-24 eastbound on the Tennessee River bridge in Marshall County. Kentucky State Police troopers and the collision reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate the collision.

Initial investigation shows

  • Christy H. Mulford, 47 of Heathsville, Virginia was traveling east on I-24, operating a 2022 Volvo truck pulling a 2014 Wabash box trailer.
  • Mulford was slowed in traffic due to a traffic hazard relating to an oversized load ahead of and unrelated to Mulford. 
  • Kalyn N. Williams, 24 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was traveling east on I-24, operating a 2016 Nissan Versa.
  • For reasons still under investigation, Williams rear-ended the commercial motor vehicle being operated by Mulford.
  • The Nissan Versa sustained significant damage.
  • Williams succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner. 

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Mike Ray, Kentucky State Police.

SCDNReports

South Carolina Law Enforcement: Officer Involved Shooting

South Carolina Law Enforcement: Officer Involved ShootingSCDN Graphics Department. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident from Wednesday in which a police officer with the Walterboro Police Department fired shots at an armed man during a confrontation following a traffic stop.
Kentucky State
Kentucky Accidents
Hopkinsville, KY
Virginia State
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Livingston, KY
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police: 3 Arrested in Unexpected Drug Bust

Indiana State Police: 3 Arrested in Unexpected Drug BustIndiana State Police. Tuesday night, November 23, Indiana State Police received information concerning the possible whereabouts of Jalen Packer, 29, of Princeton. An arrest warrant had been issued for Packer for various drug-related charges.
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police SWAT Aides Local Cops in Arrests

Indiana State Police SWAT Aides Local Cops in ArrestsFacebook. Wayne County Deputies were assisted by the Centerville Police Department and the Indiana State Police SWAT team, along with their aviation unit, to serve a search warrant at the Salisbury Stables located at 950 South Salisbury Road in Richmond. This search warrant was drafted resulting from an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office into suspected narcotic use and sales from this residence.
Mike Ray
SCDNReports

North Carolina Man Accused of Killing His Neighbor

North Carolina Man Accused of Killing His NeighborMGN. Police say a North Carolina man was arrested without bond after his neighbor was found shot to death. Around 1:30 pm on Thursday, Galston County officers responded to a shooting report. Kathy Smith, 56, was found dead at the scene after being shot.
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police: Methamphetamine, Guns, and Money Seized During Traffic Stop on I-65 Near Seymour

Indiana State Police: Methamphetamine, Guns, and Money SeizedIndiana State Police. A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on I-65 near Seymour, Indiana led to the discovery of a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine, additional drugs, guns, and money. The discovery resulted in two White County residents being arrested on numerous charges.
#Kentucky State Police#Tennessee River#Accident#Volvo
SCDNReports

Hero Southern Ohio Cop Saves Suicidal Man

Hero Southern Ohio Cop Saves Suicidal ManSCDN Graphics Department. A quick-thinking Portsmouth Ohio Police officer saved a suicidal man. Just after 10 am, a call came into dispatch regarding a suicidal man in a red truck threatening to drive the vehicle into the Ohio River (SCDN does not identify the names of suicidal individuals for privacy reasons) The caller said the distressed man could be found on the dirt road at Alexandria Point Park in the historic Portsmouth Boneyfiddle district.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Domestic Violence Victim Won’t Press Charges

A domestic violence victim refused to press charges and clerks were assaulted by nail polish wielding customers. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just after noon, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office told PPD a woman was screaming on the line that she needed the police. When officers...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

27 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 27 Public Indictments and 3 Secret Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. BRIAN CRAWFORD, 39. Lucasville, Ohio,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
