Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision: Young Woman Killed
Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a Christian County woman. At around 1:30 p.m. dispatch received a call from Livingston County Dispatch advising that there was a two-vehicle collision on I-24 eastbound on the Tennessee River bridge in Marshall County. Kentucky State Police troopers and the collision reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate the collision.
Initial investigation shows
- Christy H. Mulford, 47 of Heathsville, Virginia was traveling east on I-24, operating a 2022 Volvo truck pulling a 2014 Wabash box trailer.
- Mulford was slowed in traffic due to a traffic hazard relating to an oversized load ahead of and unrelated to Mulford.
- Kalyn N. Williams, 24 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was traveling east on I-24, operating a 2016 Nissan Versa.
- For reasons still under investigation, Williams rear-ended the commercial motor vehicle being operated by Mulford.
- The Nissan Versa sustained significant damage.
- Williams succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Mike Ray, Kentucky State Police.
