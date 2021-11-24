AC/GC Football All-District Team

With the winter months approaching, wrestling for AC/GC is getting started. The chargers first practice will be Monday and then they will practice for two weeks before their first meet. AC/GC wrestling will start out the season going to East Union High School on December 2nd for their first meet with West Central Valley, Nodaway Valley and East Union. Their next meet will be a tournament on December 4th at Nodaway Valley. AC/GC will host three tournaments at home on the dates of December 9th, January 4th and January 29th. The chargers will have a new coach this year in Lane Rummelhart.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO