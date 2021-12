CLEVELAND — A familiar voice in Cleveland radio is about to sign off. Bill Louis of 98.5 WNCX announced his upcoming retirement on Wednesday. “Everything has to end sometime, even something that means as much to me as hanging out with you,” according to a post from Louis on WNCX’s site. “The last two years have taken their toll and I will retire at the end of the year. My health is fine, I'm just worn out. Thanks for being the greatest rock n roll audience in America. I love you all.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO