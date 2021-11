Detectives are set to begin digging an area of land in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from a care home more than 20 years ago.Sarah Benford was last seen in the Kettering area of Northamptonshire on 6 April 2000, before a murder probe was launched three years later.Northamptonshire Police said they would begin excavating a 70-metre by 70-metre area in the town after receiving “significant intelligence”.A number of suspects have been arrested since Ms Benford’s disappearance, and searches have been conducted in Kettering, London and Wales, but nobody has ever been charged.On Monday, following intelligence obtained by...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO