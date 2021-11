Our favorite Team Blue racer hasn’t been very happy with his race bikes lately – and he’s putting his foot down for the 2023 contract. The report from MotorSport.com states that 2022’s pre-season test ended with Quartararo snatching up ninth fastest and 0.707 seconds off the pace – far from where the man wants to be in the lineup. He’s been considering his future, so it’s no surprise that Yamaha‘s lack of improvement on their bikes is giving the man pause.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO