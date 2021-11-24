ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's Why Nvidia Stock Remains a Screaming Buy at Record Highs

By Harsh Chauhan
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
  • Nvidia shares shot up following the company's fiscal 2022 third-quarter results.
  • The gaming business played a key role in Nvidia's growth last quarter as customers upgraded to its latest graphics cards.
  • The multibillion-dollar opportunity in the gaming business can help Nvidia sustain its growth.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) crushed Wall Street's expectations when it released its fiscal 2022 third-quarter results on Nov. 17, with its record numbers and impressive guidance sending the stock up 8% to a new all-time high post the release.

The latest surge in Nvidia stock seems well deserved as the chipmaker's revenue for the quarter (which ended Oct. 31) jumped 50% year over year to a record $7.1 billion, driven by record revenue in the gaming and data center businesses. The company's adjusted earnings shot up 60% year over year to $1.17 per share during the quarter. Analysts were expecting Nvidia to deliver $1.11 per share in earnings on $6.83 billion in revenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SczVA_0d5hwgUd00
Image source: Getty Images.

What's more, Nvidia's Q4 guidance suggests that its hot growth streak is here to stay. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $7.4 billion, up 48% year over year and well ahead of the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. A closer look at the company's primary catalyst indicates that it can clock such impressive growth rates for a long time to come, which is why investors who have missed the Nvidia gravy train so far should think of jumping onto this hot tech stock before it flies higher.

Let's look at the biggest reason why Nvidia stock remains a buy despite gaining more than 143% so far in 2021.

Nvidia's gaming business is set for long-term growth

The gaming segment was Nvidia's largest source of revenue last quarter, accounting for 45% of the top line. The segment's revenue shot up 42% year over year to $3.22 billion as Nvidia focused on boosting graphics processing unit (GPU) supply to meet the huge end-market demand. Management also pointed out that its laptop GPUs saw a sharp jump in demand from the prior-year period, driven by an increase in sales of high-end laptops.

Nvidia management said on the latest earnings conference call that its latest RTX GPUs are driving the company's "biggest ever refresh cycle with gamers." That's not surprising as Nvidia has been consistently expanding the number of titles supporting technologies such as ray tracing and deep learning super sampling (DLSS) that make games more immersive and engaging. The number of games supporting ray tracing increased to over 200 last quarter, with 125 of them supporting DLSS -- Nvidia's technology that allows gamers to play games with high graphics settings while maintaining high frame rates.

Such technologies are encouraging gamers to upgrade at a rapid rate to Nvidia's latest cards. The company had pointed out at its annual investor day presentation in April this year that 85% of its installed base needs an upgrade to the RTX series cards. That's the reason why sales of its latest Ampere architecture cards ramped up at twice the pace of the previous generation Turing cards.

More importantly, the average selling price of Nvidia's Ampere cards stood at $360 for the first six months after launch, up 20% as compared to the previous generation cards. All this points toward continued growth in Nvidia's gaming business as it stands to gain from a mix of higher graphics card volumes and prices on account of more upgrades.

What's even more impressive is the fact that Nvidia is the dominant force in the graphics cards market with a share of 83%, according to Jon Peddie Research. Given that the discrete graphics card market is expected to register $44 billion in annual sales in 2023 as compared to last year's $29 billion, Nvidia investors can expect sharp growth in the company's gaming revenue.

Pushing the envelope

As gaming is Nvidia's biggest business and presents a huge revenue opportunity going forward, the company is taking steps to ensure that it continues to dominate this space. One of the ways it can maintain a strong grip over the lucrative GPU market is by bringing out better chips, and rumors suggest that it is going to do exactly that in 2022.

Code-named Ada Lovelace, Nvidia's next-generation graphics cards are rumored to be twice as fast as the current cards. The graphics specialist is expected to double the number of cores in the Ada Lovelace cards, which are expected to be based on a 5-nanometer (nm) manufacturing process. Nvidia's current generation Ampere cards are based on an 8nm manufacturing process.

The move to a smaller manufacturing process will help Nvidia increase the computing power and the power efficiency of its next-generation GPUs. That's because the transistors on chips manufactured using a smaller process node are packed together more closely, allowing them to perform more calculations while keeping a tab on the heat generated. More importantly, the move to a more advanced manufacturing process could help Nvidia maintain its technology lead in the GPU space over Advanced Micro Devices.

In all, it won't be surprising to see Nvidia's gaming business continue to play a key role in its long-term growth. Analysts expect the company's earnings to grow at almost 40% a year for the next five years, which Nvidia can achieve thanks to its dominant position in the massive market for gaming graphics cards.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Up 150% This Year, Is Nvidia Stock a Smart Buy Now?

Nvidia’s technology is the gold standard in accelerated computing. The founder-led management team is executing a strong growth strategy. The stock trades at a pricey valuation on both a historical and relative basis. Supply chain disruptions sparked by the pandemic have created problems in numerous industries. For instance, automakers and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Zoom Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) climbed 5.7% on Friday, as investors rotated into stocks positioned to perform relatively well during a resurgence of COVID-19. The discovery of a new coronavirus strain sparked a violent sell-off in the financial markets. Health officials are worried that the heavily mutated variant, which is referred to as B.1.1.529, could be highly contagious. They also don't know if currently available vaccines will be able to provide adequate protection against it.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Interactive Brokers has weathered every stock market crisis in the last 43 years, and it does extremely well when there's volatility. DocuSign is a popular pandemic stock that's cementing itself as a long-term winner in all environments. Both stocks look like solid buys in these uncertain times. Black Friday might...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Lovelace
The Motley Fool

3 Innovative Stocks Shaping the Future of the Metaverse

Meta Platforms has grown its revenue by over 3,000% in the last decade, and the metaverse could see it dwarf that figure in the future. Matterport creates "digital twins" of real-life spaces, making it a potential lynchpin in metaverse development. Nvidia has combined its expertise in graphics, artificial intelligence, and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 40% This Month Alone, Is This SaaS Stock a Screaming Buy?

Toast provides hardware and software for restaurants. Once in the company's ecosystem, customers are very sticky. While software has enabled life-changing efficiencies in many different industries, a few have been left behind. One of those industries is restaurants -- especially smaller mom-and-pop locations. That's a problem that Toast (NYSE:TOST) aims to solve. The company provides best-in-class payment hardware, as well as many software solutions to help restaurants run efficiently.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Explosive Growth Stock That's Quietly Up 200% in the Past Year

This is a SaaS company providing a must-have tool. Growth has been through the roof. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model has become dominant over the past five years. It has made life easier for companies and employees, and produced enormous wealth for shareholders. Nowhere is that more obvious than in the results of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), which provides accounts payable and receivable tools that are crucial for small and medium-size businesses. The stock is up a remarkable 200% over the past year, and 750% since going public just two years ago.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Graphics Cards#Average Selling Price#Nvda
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

Nvidia has generated massive returns over the past few years. Its gaming and data center businesses drove most of that growth. Nvidia’s stock is getting expensive, but its secular tailwinds are still strong. Nvidia's stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit an all-time high after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Nov....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Short-Circuited Today

News of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa sent stock markets reeling on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite off 2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 2.7% as of noon ET. And despite more than one positive news item today, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is joining in the sell-off, losing 3.4%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

Good news for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors! Demand for electric vehicles in China is apparently so strong that Tesla has decided to invest $188 million to expand production capacity at its Shanghai factory. It's so high that Tesla is putting 4,000 more people on the payroll at the site, as Reuters reported Friday morning.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

These 2 Semiconductor Companies Seem Unstoppable

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). These two semiconductor stocks continue to perform strongly, ignoring most of the downturn the stock market has seen these past few days. Here are some highlights from the video. On Nov. 10, IBM (NYSE:IBM) Cloud announced it has chosen...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Got Bit Today

Good news for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors! Investment bank Wedbush is reporting this morning that despite chip deficits and supply chain hurdles, the tech giant is on pace to sell 10 million iPhones this Black Friday weekend. So ... why is Apple stock down 3% as of 11:25 a.m. ET today?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys in 2022

AstraZeneca and Beyond Meat are two struggling stocks that have been underperforming this year. An acquisition plus an increase in price for its COVID-19 vaccine could drastically help AstraZeneca. Beyond Meat generated double-digit revenue growth last quarter, but not from the U.S. market. Investing in stocks that are falling can...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) soared on Friday as fears surrounding a worrisome new coronavirus variant spread among investors. By the close of the holiday-shortened trading day, the biotech's stock price was up more than 20%. So what. Global stock markets plunged on Friday following reports of a heavily mutated variant...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why Are Insiders Still Buying Their Own Stocks?

The coronavirus stock market sell-off in March 2020 happened so quickly, it was the fastest bear market in history. But the rebound was just as quick. The time to get in was so short, that even famed Value Investor Warren Buffett didn’t jump in and nab any stock deals during that time.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 54%, Is Fiverr Stock a Smart Buy Right Now?

Fiverr stock has fallen 54% from its all-time high set in mid-February. Fiverr’s revenue soared 68% over the past year, but its net loss has widened. The freelance platform market is expected to grow at 15% per year through 2026. Last year, pandemic-driven business closures led displaced workers to explore...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock To Buy Now

Small businesses around the world are increasingly eager to build e-commerce sites. Still, most of them don't yet have an in-house, custom-built online shopping site. Shopify is helping them and its services are in high demand. If you're like 92% of U.S. consumers recently polled by Feedvisor, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is...
RETAIL
windowscentral.com

Here's how to buy an NVIDIA RTX 30-series GPU on Cyber Monday

Graphics cards have been a real pain to purchase for the past few years. Whether it's the global pandemic, chip shortage, crypto mining craze, or all of the above, it's PC gamers who have paid the price (quite literally if buying from scalpers). Even Black Friday hasn't done much so far to lend a helping hand, but HP may have a way for you to get hold of a GPU, with the added bonus of coming with a whole gaming PC.
COMPUTERS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy