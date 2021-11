Just four days into her tenure as head girls’ basketball coach at Greene County High School, Tori Ogden and her Rams hosted West Central Valley in a scrimmage. The coach talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about her goals entering the scrimmage. “I looked at it as a baseline. I know the girls were very nervous about it wondering what my expectations were going to be. I wanted a baseline to know what we needed to work on, what does our offense look like, that kind of thing. Then, effort was the big focus for me.”

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO