Panorama Panthers Girls Basketball Talks Goals For This Season
By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
3 days ago
When the Panorama Panthers girls basketball team steps out onto the court for their first regular season game next week, they do have goals in mind. The Panthers are coming off of a good season last year where they finished 19-5 on the season and coming into this...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
Bellevue's girls basketball team will take a 52-game conference winning streak into a season that might look strange to longtime Lady Red fans. For only the second time since he became Bellevue's head coach in 2014, Kory Santoro won't have one of his talented daughters on the court. “Obviously it’s...
BEECHER — With the help of its stifling defense and the rise of freshman shooter Trinity Davis, Bradley-Bourbonnais seemed to be firing on all cylinders in its 68-23 season opener victory against Thornton Fractional North during the first round of the 2021 Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic. Led by their defense...
By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender.
Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night.
Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week.
“He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins.
That update has Rask on the...
Scott Van Pelt isn’t a fan of the new overtime rules for college football. After the first two overtimes of Alabama-Auburn, the game was still tied which means that the overtimes go to two-point attempts. That was a change as it used to be after three overtime sessions when the...
The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball team opened their season with a 66-49 win over Limestone in the Thanksgiving Shootout. The Streaks struggled with 10 first half turnovers but held a 31-23 lead at halftime. Kiarra Kilgore found her groove in the second half, scoring 16 of her 23 points. She added 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals and was or Dave’s Auto Body Crunch Time Player of the Game. Abby Davidson got Galesburg going in the second quarter and totaled 16 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks. Kadynce Lydic added 10 points. The Streaks will play twice on Saturday.
While the Panorama Panthers football team didn’t make the playoffs this year there are still seniors who played their last down of football for the Panthers this season. The Panthers came into this season looking to replace some of the production it lost when last years seniors graduated from a team that made a postseason push but fell to the Pella Christian Eagles last year in the second round of the 1A playoffs by a score of 21-19.
With zero seniors lost to graduation, the Cambridge Blue Jays return all the players from a season that finished with a 9-13 record, and a win over Clinton in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Lake Mills in the regional final. “The team has been working hard...
Forget dressing to impress, pressing to oppress opposing offenses is the plan this season for Benjamin Russell girls basketball. Coming off a disheartening 1-8 record in the 2020-21 season, the Wildcats are hopeful that their fresh, high-paced approach to the game will generate more turnovers on defense and fast-break buckets on offense.
Two more local girls' basketball teams will get to start their seasons Thursday night. The Sturgeon Bay Clippers girls' basketball team will look for its first win since February 8th, 2020 when it travels to Denmark Thursday evening for its season opener. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. The Sevastopol...
The Brownstown-St. Elmo Lady Bombers will open the home portion of their schedule tonight as they will host Litchfield. At 6:15 BSE will actually play Greenville in a Fresh/Soph game. That will be followed by the varsity game between the BSE and Litchfield. BSE lost to Cumberland in their season opener on Monday, so they are looking for their first win of the season.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The winter sports season is underway on the hardwood as girls basketball games began on Tuesday. Edgar started the post-Makenna Guden era by racing out to an 11-0 lead over Gilman before cruising home 45-22. In Marathon, Allison Wokatsch scored a game-high 22 points to power the Red Raiders over Loyal 54-36.
With girls basketball getting underway Friday, Bradford and Newton girls basketball teams are ready for their initial season in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference. Chris Besecker returns as the coach. The Railroaders were 20-6 a year ago and advanced to the district finals. They will be moving from the CCC...
With the 2021-22 season just underway, we take a look at some of the teams and players to watch for. Rankings are from Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason polls. No. 6 Shadow Creek is looking for even more success after reaching the regional final last season. The Sharks ultimately finished with a 25-5 overall record and lost to a Cypress Creek team that boasted two McDonald’s All-Americans. Shadow Creek will once again be aiming for the top spot in District 23-6A after going 12-0 in league games last season. Senior guard R’Mani Taylor is one of the top players in the Houston area and should be the go-to scorer after averaging 13.2 points per game during her junior campaign. Brooklin Brown, another returning senior, is a capable scorer as well. Junior Aiyana Johnson, a 6-foot-1 center, will provide a nice post presence. Genelle Greene and Alana Trail will have key roles as well.
The Ashville Bulldog girls and boys basketball teams opened the season at home last week against the Weaver Bearcats. Both boys and girls teams walked away with losses after both hard-fought games. Weaver 42, Ashville 39: In girls action, the Ashville Bulldogs had a fourth quarter rally that fell just...
The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs opened their seasons with victories Tuesday night. Parkway routed Rayville 88-49 at Rayville and Haughton edged Homer 29-26 at Homer. In another opener, Bossier fell to Southwood 55-34 at Southwood. At Rayville, Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 20 points. Aniyah Russell added...
Basketball makes up the local Tuesday schedule and includes the season opener for the Mountain Home High School girls. The Lady Bombers’ campaign begins in front of the home crowd, as they meet Bentonville. Mountain Home is coming off a season in which they finished with a record of 5-21....
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats have their first win of the season as they defeated the Hillcrest Knights 50-39 at Hillcrest Tuesday night. Madison got things rolling from the get-go in the first quarter, starting the game on an 8-0 run. Hillcrest clawed back, but it wouldn't be...
Comments / 0