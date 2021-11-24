ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Panorama Panthers Girls Basketball Talks Goals For This Season

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

When the Panorama Panthers girls basketball team steps out onto the court for their first regular season game next week, they do have goals in mind. The Panthers are coming off of a good season last year where they finished 19-5 on the season and coming into this...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
Sandusky Register

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Streaks on line as season tips off Friday night

Bellevue's girls basketball team will take a 52-game conference winning streak into a season that might look strange to longtime Lady Red fans. For only the second time since he became Bellevue's head coach in 2014, Kory Santoro won't have one of his talented daughters on the court. “Obviously it’s...
BELLEVUE, OH
Kankakee Daily Journal

GIRLS BASKETBALL: BBCHS boils Thornton Fractional North in season opener

BEECHER — With the help of its stifling defense and the rise of freshman shooter Trinity Davis, Bradley-Bourbonnais seemed to be firing on all cylinders in its 68-23 season opener victory against Thornton Fractional North during the first round of the 2021 Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic. Led by their defense...
BRADLEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panorama Panthers#Raccoon Valley Radio#The Mount Ayr Raiders
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
NHL
wgil.com

Galesburg Silver Streaks Girls Basketball Win Season Opener

The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball team opened their season with a 66-49 win over Limestone in the Thanksgiving Shootout. The Streaks struggled with 10 first half turnovers but held a 31-23 lead at halftime. Kiarra Kilgore found her groove in the second half, scoring 16 of her 23 points. She added 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals and was or Dave’s Auto Body Crunch Time Player of the Game. Abby Davidson got Galesburg going in the second quarter and totaled 16 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks. Kadynce Lydic added 10 points. The Streaks will play twice on Saturday.
GALESBURG, IL
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama Panthers Football Outgoing Seniors

While the Panorama Panthers football team didn’t make the playoffs this year there are still seniors who played their last down of football for the Panthers this season. The Panthers came into this season looking to replace some of the production it lost when last years seniors graduated from a team that made a postseason push but fell to the Pella Christian Eagles last year in the second round of the 1A playoffs by a score of 21-19.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hngnews.com

Cambridge girls basketball optimistic about coming season

With zero seniors lost to graduation, the Cambridge Blue Jays return all the players from a season that finished with a 9-13 record, and a win over Clinton in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Lake Mills in the regional final. “The team has been working hard...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Dadeville Record

New high-tempo playstyle drives Benjamin Russell into girls basketball season

Forget dressing to impress, pressing to oppress opposing offenses is the plan this season for Benjamin Russell girls basketball. Coming off a disheartening 1-8 record in the 2020-21 season, the Wildcats are hopeful that their fresh, high-paced approach to the game will generate more turnovers on defense and fast-break buckets on offense.
EDUCATION
doorcountydailynews.com

Girls' basketball preview: Sturgeon Bay, Sevastopol open seasons

Two more local girls' basketball teams will get to start their seasons Thursday night. The Sturgeon Bay Clippers girls' basketball team will look for its first win since February 8th, 2020 when it travels to Denmark Thursday evening for its season opener. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. The Sevastopol...
STURGEON BAY, WI
i70sports.com

BSE Girls Basketball with first home game of the season tonight, broadcast on WKRV

The Brownstown-St. Elmo Lady Bombers will open the home portion of their schedule tonight as they will host Litchfield. At 6:15 BSE will actually play Greenville in a Fresh/Soph game. That will be followed by the varsity game between the BSE and Litchfield. BSE lost to Cumberland in their season opener on Monday, so they are looking for their first win of the season.
BASKETBALL
WSAW

Edgar, Marathon pick up season-opening wins in girls basketball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The winter sports season is underway on the hardwood as girls basketball games began on Tuesday. Edgar started the post-Makenna Guden era by racing out to an 11-0 lead over Gilman before cruising home 45-22. In Marathon, Allison Wokatsch scored a game-high 22 points to power the Red Raiders over Loyal 54-36.
EDGAR, WI
miamivalleytoday.com

Bradford, Newton girl basketball ready for first season in WOAC

With girls basketball getting underway Friday, Bradford and Newton girls basketball teams are ready for their initial season in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference. Chris Besecker returns as the coach. The Railroaders were 20-6 a year ago and advanced to the district finals. They will be moving from the CCC...
HIGH SCHOOL
Houston Chronicle

Houston-area girls basketball: teams, players to watch this season

With the 2021-22 season just underway, we take a look at some of the teams and players to watch for. Rankings are from Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason polls. No. 6 Shadow Creek is looking for even more success after reaching the regional final last season. The Sharks ultimately finished with a 25-5 overall record and lost to a Cypress Creek team that boasted two McDonald’s All-Americans. Shadow Creek will once again be aiming for the top spot in District 23-6A after going 12-0 in league games last season. Senior guard R’Mani Taylor is one of the top players in the Houston area and should be the go-to scorer after averaging 13.2 points per game during her junior campaign. Brooklin Brown, another returning senior, is a capable scorer as well. Junior Aiyana Johnson, a 6-foot-1 center, will provide a nice post presence. Genelle Greene and Alana Trail will have key roles as well.
Anniston Star

Ashville boys and girls basketball teams fall short in season opener

The Ashville Bulldog girls and boys basketball teams opened the season at home last week against the Weaver Bearcats. Both boys and girls teams walked away with losses after both hard-fought games. Weaver 42, Ashville 39: In girls action, the Ashville Bulldogs had a fourth quarter rally that fell just...
ASHVILLE, AL
bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton take season openers

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs opened their seasons with victories Tuesday night. Parkway routed Rayville 88-49 at Rayville and Haughton edged Homer 29-26 at Homer. In another opener, Bossier fell to Southwood 55-34 at Southwood. At Rayville, Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 20 points. Aniyah Russell added...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Idaho8.com

Madison Girls Basketball defeats Hillcrest for first win of the season

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats have their first win of the season as they defeated the Hillcrest Knights 50-39 at Hillcrest Tuesday night. Madison got things rolling from the get-go in the first quarter, starting the game on an 8-0 run. Hillcrest clawed back, but it wouldn't be...
AMMON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy