Expert advice for a healthy holiday season

We're thrilled to return to hosting larger and more extravagant gatherings this holiday season, but some of us are a bit rusty when it comes to planning seated dinners for 20 or cocktail parties for the office at our homes. We've asked nine brilliant experts from the culinary, design, cocktail, and entertaining realms to share their expert advice on hosting holiday gatherings this year that will keep you sane from Thanksgiving to New Year's brunch. From Giada de Laurentiis's fabulous insights on Italian hospitality to Joy Moyler's party playlist inspiration that will have everybody dancing, these tips will inspire us time and again to simplify, strategize, and most importantly, best enjoy hosting the people that we love during the most wonderful time of the year.

