Gaffney, SC

Man gets 25 years in shooting which killed brother of NFL player in SC

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for his role in the 2018 shooting death of Overton Good.

21-year-old Shaun Rogers, Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and attempted murder.

Good, brother of NFL offensive lineman Denzelle Good, was killed in a drive-by shooting on October 2, 2018 at a home on Pleasant School Road near Gaffney.

1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on basketball court in Lancaster

The solicitor’s office said Rogers and 23-year-old Jermaine Jefferies attempted to force their way into Good’s home minutes before the shooting.

Booking photo of Jermaine Jefferies from October 2, 2018 (From: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Jefferies fired multiple shots at the home from the passenger side of the car while Rogers drove.

Good died at the scene after he was hit by bullet in the head while standing near the door, according to investigators.

A second person in the home was able to escape without injury.

Rogers is already serving a 20-year prison sentence for first degree burglary and attempted armed robbery. He will have to serve more than 21 years in prison before he is eligible for release.

Jefferies pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, and other crimes and is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center while he awaits sentencing, the solicitor’s office said.

Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Mass hysteria.’ Man shot at Durham mall remains in critical condition, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a man remains in critical condition following Friday’s shooting at a shopping mall that was packed with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving. Durham police said Saturday that investigators continue to investigate the incident at The Streets at Southpoint. The shooting also wounded a 10-year-old […]
DURHAM, NC
