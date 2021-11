When it comes to WWE Superstars using social media, few have managed to cultivate a fan base and progress onscreen storylines quite like Becky Lynch. But for all her success at using Twitter and Instagram, it turns out "Big Time Becks" isn't actually a fan of social media platforms. She explained why speaking with Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews this week, "I, ironically, hate social media. I think it's stupid, but I think it has a purpose and that purpose can be used for our work. I don't think people need to see me brushing my teeth in the morning, but I think people can see how I feel about an opponent and my stories going forward."

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO