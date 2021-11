Podcasts are specific series of audio episodes or spoken words that are set on a particular theme. The amazing thing about podcasts is that you can listen to them while you soak in a warm bath, drive to work and even while writing lines of code. There is a lot of competition in the podcast industry and standing out as a good podcaster will require planning, hard work and resilience. As at November 2021, there are over two million podcasts and in 2019, it was reported that 165 million people had listened to a podcast.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO