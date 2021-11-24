ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK lawmakers slam failures in gov't Windrush program

By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d5hs5Fx00

A panel of U.K. lawmakers has slammed the government’s handling of compensation claims from legal residents whose lives were torn apart when authorities questioned their right to be in the country, demanding an overhaul of the program four years after the scandal first emerged.

The House of Commons Home Affairs Committee identified a “litany of flaws’’ in the program designed to compensate victims of the “Windrush scandal.” In a report published Wednesday, the panel said the system was too complicated, too slow and shouldn’t be run by the Home Office, the same agency that originally targeted the mainly Black victims of the scandal.

Through the end of September, only 20% of the initially estimated 15,000 eligible claimants had applied for compensation and just 5.8% had received any payment, the panel said. Twenty-three people have died without receiving compensation.

“It has been four years since the Windrush scandal emerged and it is truly shocking how few people have received any compensation for the hardship they endured at the hands of the Home Office,’’ the committee’s chair, Yvette Cooper, said in a statement.

Many legal residents who came to Britain from the Caribbean between 1948 and the early 1970s lost their homes, jobs and right to medical care when they were targeted by Home Office efforts to crack down on illegal immigration . The agency is now responsible for the program set up to compensate the Windrush generation, named after the ship that carried the first post-war migrants from the West Indies.

“It is staggering, given the failures of the Windrush scandal, that the Home Office has allowed some of the same problems to affect the Windrush Compensation Scheme too,” Cooper said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dutch government ‘truly sorry’ for gender recognition law that required sterilisation for legal recognition

The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government ‘recklessly ignored’ years of warnings that policies would increase Channel boat crossings

The government has been accused of “recklessly” ignoring years of warnings that its policies would cause increasing numbers of asylum seekers to risk their lives crossing the English Channel.Priti Patel was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019 when it found that the use of small boats was rising and that the UK’s response could “have the counterproductive effect of forcing migrants to make desperate journeys across the Channel”.There have been numerous other warnings, including from United Nations agencies, that reducing safe and legal routes would “increase the likelihood of people turning to smugglers”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

UK government admits it was wrong over lawmaker lobbying

LONDON — (AP) — A chastened British government admitted Tuesday that it was wrong to try to block a lawmaker’s suspension for breaching ethics rules, an episode that both ruling party and opposition legislators said had tarnished the country's political system. Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, who...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Cooper
KEYT

UK lawmaker reprimanded for bringing her baby to work

A British lawmaker has asked for an investigation into the rules around bringing babies into the House of Commons, after a member of Parliament was told she could no longer bring her child into the chamber. Stella Creasy, an MP for the opposition Labour Party, said she was told by...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Illegal Immigrants#Uk#The Home Office
The Independent

Priti Patel yet to appoint UK borders chief three months after applications closed

Priti Patel has yet to appoint a top borders and immigration official amid the Channel crisis, despite the job application closing more than three months ago.The home secretary is under increasing pressure over small boat crossings after the French government said on Friday that she was “no longer invited” to a crucial summit with European ministers.French president Emmanuel Macron accused Boris Johnson of failing to act “seriously” in the migrant crisis by making public demands, as he justified the decision to withdraw Ms Patel’s invitation.It has also emerged that Ms Patel’s department has yet to recruit a director general for Borders...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

France cancels meeting with UK following Boris Johnson letter to Macron

The French government has dramatically cancelled talks with home secretary Priti Patel following Boris Johnson’s latest intervention in the migrant crisis. The French interior ministry said Ms Patel was “no longer invited” to the meeting with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin and ministers from other European countries on Sunday.The ministry said Mr Johnson’s public letter to French president Emmanuel Macron – in which he called for joint patrols to prevent more boats leaving French beaches – was “unacceptable”.The minister statement said: “We consider the British prime minister’s public letter unacceptable and contrary to our discussions between...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK approach to small boats crisis branded ‘shameful’ by former Tory adviser

The UK and France’s response to the migrant crisis in the English Channel has been branded “shameful” by a Tory peer who served as a senior adviser to William Hague during his time as foreign secretary.Arminka Helic’s comment came as Sir Keir Starmer accused home secretary Priti Patel of chasing headlines with threats to turn back small boats while failing to achieve anything to resolve the problem, which on Wednesday saw at least 27 people drown after a dinghy sank.Ms Patel today told the House of Commons that “in terms of toughness… I have not ruled anything out”.Delivering a statement...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces leadership challenge unless he ‘gets act together’, senior Tory MP says

Boris Johnson risks a leadership challenge unless No 10 “gets its act together”, says a senior Tory MP, in a sharp criticism of the prime minister.Simon Hoare attacked the botched attempt to rip up anti-sleaze rules to save the disgraced Owen Paterson and a failure to liaise properly with Conservative MPs.The chair of the Commons Northern Ireland committee said it was not yet time to discuss “leadership challenges”, amid claims that some of his colleagues have submitted letters, pushing for that to happen.But he added: “That comes with a health warning, that No 10 as an operation needs to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Advanced Television

UK Lords criticise Gov’t Channel 4 stance

A report, The future of Channel 4, from the Communications and Digital Committee of the House of Lords (the UK’s upper legislative chamber), has criticised the Government’s handling of the debate about the publicly-owned broadcaster. Ministers should have waited to consult on the future of TV broadcaster Channel 4 –...
U.K.
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK slams Russian anti-satellite missile test

London [UK], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace criticized Russia's reported test of an anti-satellite missile, saying it demonstrates a complete disregard for safety and stability in space as the debris from the tests could put space activities at risk. "This destructive anti-satellite missile test by Russia shows...
U.K.
AFP

Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

France hosts a meeting of European ministers on Sunday to discuss ways to stop migrants crossing the Channel in dinghies, but without Britain, which has been excluded following a row last week. Ministers responsible for immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium will meet in the northern French port of Calais on Sunday afternoon to discuss how to tackle people-smuggling gangs that provide boats to migrants seeking to cross the narrow waterway.
POLITICS
Reuters

Lithuania says Belarus will keep testing West, urges NATO rethink

VILNIUS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Sunday that the NATO military alliance needs to change its stance towards Belarus, whose military, he said, was becoming more integrated with Russian armed forces. Nauseda also told a news conference after meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and...
POLITICS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

ABC News

461K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy