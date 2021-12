OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board audit finance committee meeting on Monday proposed a few ways to spend some of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. A full-time COVID-19 specialist paid in part by the fund was proposed, along with HVAC and technology upgrades for the campus. Spring semester students enrolled in 12 or more hours will also receive $1,000 from the fund, with those taking 6-to-11 credit hours will get $500. Payments will be made to the students after April 7. In addition, high school students enrolled in all IVCC dual credit and some dual enrollment courses will have tuition waived.

