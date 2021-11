The Commissioner of Major League Baseball spoke at the end of the owners meetings about a variety of things, but, I mean, we all know the primary focus. He essentially told the world that a lockout was coming, but it not necessarily a bad thing, and we all kinda groaned. So it goes for a sport where the relationships between owners and players are so frayed, and the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires in just two weeks.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO