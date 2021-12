MAYFIELD, Ohio -- The Mayfield Village Police Department began Wednesday (Dec. 1) its photo traffic enforcement of speeding on Interstate 271. For the first 30 days, those caught on camera speeding will merely be mailed a warning. When the new year begins, however, speeders will be sent notification by the firm Gatso that they were seen speeding on I-271 and will be given instructions on how to pay a fine or contest the fine in court.

