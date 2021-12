ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will have a new leader following Tuesday's runoff election. Doug Shipman sat down with 11Alive to discuss the gravity of winning the seat. A former president and CEO of Woodruff Arts Center, Shipman is a political newcomer. Still, the Arkansas native gained enough traction in the Nov. 2 general election to land 30.8% of the vote, edging out competing city council veteran Natalyn Mosby Archibong by more than two points. It clinched him a spot in Tuesday's runoff election, which he decisively won with 54% of the vote.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO