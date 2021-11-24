NFTrade.com, the Largest NFT Marketplace on BSC and Avalanche, Has Launched the First Cross-Chain NFT Gaming and Metaverse Launchpad
NFTrade, the largest NFT marketplace on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Avalanche, has released the details of their cross-chain NFT launchpad. This intuitive platform facilitates the initial launch of metaverse and gaming NFTs to end users at the lowest possible public price. Unlike other NFT launchpads, NFTrade is compatible across a...www.coinspeaker.com
Comments / 0