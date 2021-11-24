NFTrade.com, the Largest NFT Marketplace on BSC and Avalanche, Has Launched the First Cross-Chain NFT Gaming and Metaverse Launchpad

There have been many new applications of blockchain technology in recent years. However, many believe the best real-world use cases for this technology are yet to come. Some believe this will take shape in the metaverse, the next believable iteration of the internet. With the metaverse, any participant can enter a virtual world that will connect different environments. This differs greatly from most people’s assumption that the metaverse is restricted to virtual reality (VR), a fact that is not by any means true. In addition to VR, the metaverse is set to include interactive and realistic assets, the ability to move from place to place (or teleport) and take advantage of strategy and problem-solving in a digital setting.

