Man shot and killed in Wilkes neighborhood, suspect at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot shortly around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Wilkes neighborhood and later died, officials said.

The victim has been identified as 32 year old David Sanders.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to reports of gunshots on Northeast 162nd Avenue. The police said when they arrived thy found a man who had been shot.

Officials said the Sanders died after being taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet found any suspect or suspects.

The medical examiner’s office said Sander’s cause of death was homicide by gunshot wound.

If anyone has information about this case, they’re asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy or Detective Jeff Pontius 503.823.0433.

