Braves’ third baseman Austin Riley named to All-MLB first team

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Austin Riley added another award to his pile of honors for the past season when he was named to the first team of the All-MLB Team on Tuesday.

The Braves third baseman previously picked up a Silver Slugger Award alongside teammates Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Max Fried.

Albies, Freeman and Fried also were named to the All-MLB second team.

Riley finished the season with a .309 batting average, 107 RBIs, .905 OPS, 33 home runs and 33 doubles.

In the World Series, he hit .320 with three RBIs as the Braves beat the Astros for their first championship since 1995.

The 24-year-old slugger finished seventh in votes for the National League MVP.

The All-MLB team was picked by votes split between fans and a panel of experts.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

