ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Future of Social Security: Why Experts Say Not To Worry, but Still Plan For Less ‘Substantial’ Payments

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQYes_0d5hmI9D00

Each year, the Social Security Board of Trustees releases its report on the current and projected financial status of Social Security and Medicare programs.  According to its latest report, Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits by 2034 , unless Congress takes prompt action.

Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022
Direct Express Cards: Access Social Security and Other Federal Payments Without a Bank Account

The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and the Disability Insurance Trust Fund, which pays out benefits to retirees, survivors and those with disabilities, will only be able to pay scheduled benefits until 2034. At this time, the fund’s reserves will be depleted and incoming income tax will only be able to pay 78% of scheduled benefits. While this may sound worrisome, these projections aren’t set in stone.

“I’ve had questions, especially from older clients,” said Kris Jerke, president of Ascend Financial, as reported by Barron’s. “I’m not as concerned about Social Security in regard to them and their future as I am for our 25- to 30-year-olds that have 30 or 40 years to retirement. I tell them, plan for [Social Security] not being as substantial down the road.”

Related: How to Boost Your Social Security Benefit With Supplemental Security Income

Many advisers believe that policymakers will step in to ensure that Social Security remains sustainable, with possible solutions ranging from raising the taxable earnings cap, raising the Social Security tax rate and investing funds in equities.

“They always act, because of the political realities,” stated Nancy Altman, co-founder and president of Social Security Works, Barron’s reported. Considering the Social Security program has such widespread support, politicians will almost certainly take necessary steps to prevent substantial benefit cuts.

Explore: Revamped Social Security Bill To Improve COLA for Seniors Seeks Widespread Support
Compare: Social Security Analysis: Why CPI-E Is ‘Better Index for Measuring Inflation’ In Terms of COLA for Seniors

Todd Soltow, co-founder of Frontier Wealth Management, believes that it’s beneficial for people to realize that Social Security won’t provide enough income to maintain pre-retirement lifestyles. Social Security was created under the premise that it would supplement income , not replace it entirely.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Future of Social Security: Why Experts Say Not To Worry, but Still Plan For Less ‘Substantial’ Payments

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Analysis#Medicare#Congress#Social Security Schedule#Ascend Financial#Social Security Works
Republic Monitor

$1,657 Social Security Checks To Be Sent Tomorrow To Eligible Americans

On January 19, the Social Security checks worth $1,657 will be sent out to every eligible American as part of the Cola increase in 2022. As part of the Cola increase Social Security in 2022, starting January 19, those who were born between the 11th and 20th will get their checks on the third Wednesday of each month. Following the upcoming checks, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment amounts increase with the cost-of-living increases that apply to Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Increased payments sent today

Today, Jan. 19, millions of Americans will see bigger Social Security payments going into their bank accounts. The check today is for anyone collecting Social Security whose birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. The new checks are, on average, around $1,657 each. The COLA increase for 2022 is 5.9%,...
BUSINESS
Sentinel

Social Security 2022 Update: Will You Get the $1657 COLA Boost?

The cost of living adjustments released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics stands at 5.9%, the highest in the last 4 decades. For Americans, it directly translates to a huge jump in the maximum money they can claim in Social Security every year. The maximum amount that can be claimed this year is $4,124 per month.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 going out in 1 day

In just one day millions of Americans can expect a Social Security payment worth $1,657. This will be the first check with the 5.9% COLA increase in it for 2022. The increase began at the start of 2022 thanks to the COLA boost that was put into effect for the high rate of inflation in 2021.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
100K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy