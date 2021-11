Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has announced a major overhaul to move its headquarters and tax residency to the UK, and abandoning its “royal” tag after 130 years.The company stressed its commitment to the Netherlands, and has reportedly said only a few senior jobs will move.It hopes that by simplifying its structure it can pay out cash to shareholders quicker than before.But the move will likely strip the oil major of the right to its name, and Royal Dutch Shell plc will become plain old Shell plc, if shareholders agree to the changes next month.Board meetings will be held in...

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO