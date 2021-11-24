ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

VR-exclusive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is out, works on Linux with Proton

GamingOnLinux
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to sweat a little? Jump into the bleak fantasy world of the VR-exclusive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall. Note: key provided for us. A new release from Carbon Studio, in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall you carry the mighty powers of a Lord-Arcanum to deliver justice through the Realm of...

www.gamingonlinux.com

Comments / 0

Related
uploadvr.com

Watch: 7 Minutes Of Warhammer Tempestfall PC VR Gameplay Debuts

Carbon Studio has revealed over seven minutes of new Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall gameplay ahead of its launch next week. The video, seen below, is taken from the PC VR version of the game that releases on November 17. An Oculus Quest version will be launching later down the line, too. This is the Warhammer game set in one of the more supernatural sides of the universe and isn’t to be confused with last years’ Warhammer 40,000 VR game, Battle Sister.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

SteamVR Overlay not working on Arch or Manjaro Linux? Here's a fix

Hopefully Valve will get around to solving this soon, perhaps once they've got a few hands free after the Steam Deck ships, which they're clearly putting a lot of their effort into right now. We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge#Vr#Warhammer Age#Proton Experimental#Proton Ge#Linux Vr#Nighthaunt Immersive#Sigmarite#Shyish
GamingOnLinux

Steam Client update adds CEG DRM support for Proton, VA-API hardware encoding

"Proton" fails entirely to launch anything whatsoever on my system. So I can't play it at all (didn't work through wine either last time I tried, for DRM reasons). Quoting: Comandante ÑoñardoFinally WH40000 Space Marine is legally playable on Linux!. Does multiplayer work?. "Proton" fails entirely to launch anything whatsoever...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Ex-PSVR Exclusive Winds & Leaves Is Coming to PC VR Next Month

Winds & Leaves, which launched as a PSVR exclusive earlier this year, is landing on PC VR early next month. The game has been listed on Steam with a December 8th release date. Developer Trebuchet says this version of the game will feature enhanced visuals and support for room-scale tracking. Other than that, expect the full 4 – 5 hour adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

The Humble Choose Wisely Bundle has some adventure treats

Ready for your next adventure? Looks like Humble Bundle has a reasonably nice set of games available in the Choose Wisely Bundle live now. Only two of the included games have a native Linux build, so as usual we shall let you know what to expect with Steam Play Proton for the others.
VIDEO GAMES
vrscout.com

‘MissionX’ Arena-Scale VR Laser Tag Out Now On App Lab

Battle friends and family in immersive free-roam battles using your Oculus (Meta) Quest VR headset. MissionX is a killer arena-scale free-roam VR experience that turns any open space—such as a warehouse, basketball court, backyard, or office space—into a virtual battlefield. The game features five different laser tag arenas in which to do battle, including CS Military Camp, SpaceShip, Pirates Hunter, Snow Town, and Ghost Castle. Each world features its own unique look and offers different challenges. Up to 10 players can battle in any open space up to 32×65 feet.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamingOnLinux

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player mod is out now

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. One of the ways which you can play it on Linux is to use iortcw, a free and open source game engine that's a ioquake3 features and fixes into RTCW code bases. If you wish to try it out, you can do so reasonably easily thanks to Luxtorpeda. Since it needs that, first up you need to get Luxtorpeda:
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Combat-heavy turn-based 4x strategy game Punk Wars is out now

Punk Wars is combat-heavy turn-based 4x strategy game from Strategy Forge S.A. and Jujubee S.A. and it's out now. "Punk Wars is a combat and tactics-oriented strategy drawing inspiration from the classic turn-based 4X titles. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, in which the ruins of a once powerful megacity become the arena for a deadly fight between four newly emerged corporations, trying to assert dominance for both their unique technology and philosophy of life.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Total War: WARHAMMER III gets lots of improvements for battles

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Additionally, for those of you excited by the Ogre Kingdoms, which you get free in you pre-order or purchase within the first week of release - Creative Assembly has now detailed the full roster. YouTube videos...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Deep Rock Galactic VR Mod In The Works

The next VR mod to keep an eye out for is for Ghost Ship Games’ Deep Rock Galactic. Brian Tate, an evangelist of the VR mod scene, revealed a first look at the project from developers Kosro, Herr Fristi and Alchemist, which you can see below. First released in 2020, Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative shooter in which space Dwarves descend into procedurally-generated caves to take on hordes of monsters and gather resources.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Two years on, Stadia seems to have no direction left

What initially seemed like a really promising idea, to give you gaming on any device and wherever you are has turned into something of a let-down overall. This will no doubt get me some flak from Stadia stans, but let's keep in mind I was originally totally sold on the idea of Stadia. I have a Founders pack and I used it almost daily for quite some time. That time quickly lessened, and eventually became none at all. I can't imagine I am alone in that either.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Dead Cells gets a crossover with multiple indie games

Motion Twin / Evil Empire have released a big free upgrade for Dead Cells, bringing with it a number of items taken from other popular indie gems. This crossover takes the form of new weapons and outfits for your character, although you do need to hunt for clues and go find them to actually use them.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

After growing into a full oceanic adventure Sail Forth moves to 2022

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. More about it: "The open sea is calling... are you ready for an adventure that will unearth long-buried mysteries and change the world? Sail Forth takes you into a deep and beautiful planet full of mad scientists, menacing pirates, magical merpeople, and mystifying lighthouse keepers. Each distinct environment in the game introduces new allies to help you uncover more information about this strange blue planet, but in order to survive the dangers lurking on the high seas, you'll have to build up your fleet of ships and arm them with enough firepower to take down some big bad monsters. Giant crabs, ice golems, a kraken; these creatures may be hiding the secret to the biggest mystery unknown to the inhabitants of the Deepblue, if you're outfitted enough to face them."
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Steam Autumn Sale 2021 is live now

It's that time of the year again. It's getting cold outside, dark and so you should keep warm with some new games. The Steam Autumn Sale 2021 is up. You know the drill, you probably have a Wishlist stocked full of interesting games but for those who don't we have a couple of items you should take a look at including:
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition gets an official HD model and texture pack

Currently, it's only available as a direct external download from the Beamdog website. Hopefully at some point they will put it up on Steam as some sort of free DLC to make it easier for players. Or perhaps another more open modding platform like mod.io. At least this way as a plain download for now, buyers from all PC stores can access it easily.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Capture monsters and explore dungeons in Siralim Ultimate on December 3

Thylacine Studios have announced that their dungeon-crawling and monster-catching roguelike RPG, Siralim Ultimate, which leaves Early Access on December 3. A game that the developer says is a bit like "Pokemon meets Diablo, or more accurately, Dragon Warrior Monsters meets Path of Exile". It might not be a looker but it has a huge amount of depth and replay value to it, and one that's easy enough to really get stuck into.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack and the free 3.2 'Herbert' patch out now

Something smells a bit fishy here! Paradox Interactive has released the Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack DLC along with another big free update for all players. This actually sounds like one of the most interesting race packs released yet, especially with the new ship designs and the origins. Looking forward to personally diving deep into this one. Have a look at the release trailer below:
AGRICULTURE
GamingOnLinux

Lands Awakened is live now for Albion Online, big open-world improvements

Albion Online, the free to play MMO that has native Linux support, has been upgraded with some massive improvements landing in the Lands Awakened update. One of the big noticeable changes is the rework of the open-world areas. Expect to find improved visuals and layouts in all the biomes, better mobs that become stronger over time and give better rewards, a rework of dungeons and treasure sites that spawn randomly and more. You also get the War Gloves weapon, new Elite levels for weapons and armour, a rework of Guild Seasons and so on.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy