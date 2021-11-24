ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Stimulus update: Some families will get $1,800 Child Tax Credit check in December

 3 days ago
Tens of thousands of U.S. families could see a windfall from the December child tax credit. The Internal Revenue Service recently sent letters to many Americans urging them to sign up for the child tax credit before the Nov. 15 deadline. The notifications went to eligible families – mostly low-income people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy