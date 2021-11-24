Stimulus update: Some families will get $1,800 Child Tax Credit check in December

Unemployment payments are usually taxed as income by the federal government. That changed, however, in March 2021, when Congress passed the American Rescue Plan. The law provided for people (including joint filers) making less than $150,000 to exclude $10,200 in unemployment benefits from their income when they file their income taxes for the 2020 tax year. Because the change was made in the middle of a tax filing season, the IRS pledged to recalculate the tax bills of most taxpayers who received unemployment benefits and send them refunds. By late summer, however, many people were still waiting on their refunds. Other filers need to amend their tax returns on their own to get a refund. This applies to those who would qualify for additional deductions or credits not claimed on their original returns, according to Forbes.

