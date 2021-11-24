Community Health Network encourages practicing gratitude during stressful moments

On TV, the holidays are filled with joy, family and friends, but that is not always the case in real life. Some of us feel pretty lonely. Some of us have family members that are not always fun to see. Some of us have so many friends and family and it is nice, but tiring. And then there is gift giving. Join Southwest Wisconsin Behavioral Health Partnership as they talk about various stresses of the holiday season, not enough or too much of a good thing, plus a few skills everyone can use to help manage the stress.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO