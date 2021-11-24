ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 11.24.21

By Sarah Myers
 3 days ago

Just a heads up – we will have a ‘Best of’ Nick Reed on Thursday and Friday as we celebrate Thanksgiving. We will be back in studio on Monday! We hope you have a great holiday weekend!. Sexual Assault in Schools:. The Loudoun County sheriff...

Nick Reed PODCAST: 11.18.21 – KSGF Great Escape with Kristi Fulnecky

Hour 3 – Nick Reed and Sarah Myers are live in Jamaica for the 2021 KSGF Great Escape. Here’s what they cover:. Francisco with the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa joins us this morning. Kristi Fulnecky joins us this morning. Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram revealed on Tuesday...
Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about this young man. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope for possible litigation.
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
Daily Mail

Mask farce: Masked Hunter Biden returns to the White House with wife Melissa Cohen and son Beau to help unveil the Christmas tree: Mask-less Jill Biden kisses her unvaccinated 19-month-old grandson

As part of the White House Christmas Tree arrival on Monday, Jill Biden broke off a bit of its branch and walked it over to her grandson Beau Biden, delivering it with a kiss. Hunter Biden was holding his youngest son, his wife Melissa Cohen at his side, at the event, which took place on the North Lawn at the White House.
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
crossroadstoday.com

Jill Biden pays tribute to one of America’s most iconic first ladies

(CNN) — As the season changed from summer to fall, first lady Jill Biden has found a spot to sit outside at the White House to grade her students’ essays. “On these cool afternoons, I like to go to the Jackie Kennedy garden,” Biden said Thursday night at a gala to honor the 60th anniversary of the White House Historical Association.
