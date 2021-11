• Laurel 28, Polson 14: Kyson Moran threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Locomotives (10-0) shut down the high-powered Pirates (10-1) at Laurel. Moran connected with Beau Dantic on a 74-yarder and Dalton Boehler from 10 yards out as the defending state champions took a 21-7 lead. Moran then ran from 4 yards away for a three-touchdown margin. Jarrett Wilson tossed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Colton Graham and ran for a 2-yarder to account for Polson's scores. Laurel will try for its second consecutive title by hosting Hamilton next Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO