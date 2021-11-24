ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our new tool helps you make sense of redistricting

By Samuel Wonacott
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
Welcome to the Wednesday, November 24, Brew.

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:

  1. Our new map comparison tool for visualizing redistricting
  2. A roundup of the latest redistricting news
  3. Major party campaign committee fundraising

See what redistricting looks like in every state

Over the last few months, we’ve brought you periodic updates on the latest state legislative and congressional redistricting news. Now, we’re bringing you a tool that will allow you to immediately see what redistricting looks like in your state—and in all the others.

Our side-by-side map widget, developed with Stadia Maps, helps you see and understand how redistricting changed—and is changing—district boundaries. For example, here’s the tool on Indiana’s redistricting page:

As shown below, if you select a district on one map, the widget highlights the corresponding district on the other map! Additionally, because zooming is synchronized, you can really see how districts compare to one another! For example, here’s Indiana’s 5th Congressional District before and after redistricting:

The redistricting process can be complicated and confusing for even the most informed voters, reporters, and researchers. That’s why we believe this new visual tool will be so helpful to you. After all, a picture is worth…well, you know how the saying goes.

We’re installing these widgets as we obtain each state’s detailed district boundaries, so click here to see if your state’s map is ready to explore!

Three more states adopt congressional maps

Speaking of redistricting…

Three more states—Massachusetts, Ohio, and Oklahoma—recently enacted congressional redistricting plans, bringing the total number of states that have adopted such plans to 17. On this date in 2011, 27 states had adopted new congressional maps following the 2010 census.

  • Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker (R) signed that state’s new congressional maps on Nov. 22 after the legislature approved it on Nov. 17. The state House approved the plan by a vote of 151-8 and the state Senate approved it, 26-13. In the previous redistricting cycle, Massachusetts adopted its congressional map almost 10 years ago to the day—on Nov. 21, 2011.
  • Ohio: Governor Mike Dewine (R) signed that state’s new congressional redistricting plan into law on Nov. 20. The Ohio Senate voted 24-7 along party lines to approve the redistricting measure on Nov. 16, and the state House approved it 55-36 on Nov. 18. In the House, 55 Republicans voted to approve the map, while five Republicans and 31 Democrats voted against the map. Since the map did not receive approval from one-half of the Democratic lawmakers, and in accordance with the Congressional Redistricting Procedures Amendment voters approved in 2018, the plan will last for two general election cycles—or four years—rather than 10.
  • Oklahoma: Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed that state’s congressional maps on Nov. 22. The legislature approved it in a special session that began Nov. 15. The state House passed the plan 75-19 on Nov. 17 and the state Senate passed it 36-10 on Nov. 19. After the 2010 census, Oklahoma enacted its congressional redistricting plan on May 10, 2011.
Major party campaign committees raised $63 million in October

According to the most recent Federal Election Commission reports, the six major party committees raised a combined $63 million in October. In the first 10 months of the 2022 election cycle, they’ve raised a combined $662 million.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised and spent more than the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in October. The RNC raised $13.8 million and spent $16.5 million, while the DNC raised $11.5 million and spent $13.0 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the RNC has raised 2.7% more than the DNC ($136.7 million to $133.0 million).

At this time in the 2020 election cycle, the RNC led the DNC in fundraising by a larger 89.0% margin ($194.0 million to $74.5 million).

So far in the 2022 election cycle, the RNC, National Republican Senatorial Committee, and National Republican Congressional Committee have raised 3.4% more than the DNC, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ($336.7 million to $325.4 million). Republicans had a 3% fundraising advantage over Democrats in September.

