Blountstown, FL

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/24/21

By Kristen Kennedy
 3 days ago

Tuesday started with temperatures in the 30s for many in northwest Florida. Marianna and Blountstown saw temperatures below freezing, too! Thankfully, sunshine will be with us until sunset, resulting in temperatures warming to the mid-60s.

High pressure will be building up across the central and eastern United States through Thursday. Upper level clouds will move in to the Panhandle Thanksgiving day, but sunshine should be visible through them. There will also be a warming trend occurring as temperatures top out near 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

After dinnertime on Thursday, a couple stray showers may develop ahead of a quick moving front. Rain, if any forms, will not be widespread or last long. The front will clear the area Friday morning, resulting in a cool down lasting into the weekend.

– Forecast by Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy – Wednesday, November 24, 2021

