Enfield, CT

Enfield police looking for man wanted with 4 warrants

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for four active warrants.

Police are looking for Jordan Collins, who currently has four active warrants for his arrest, which totals to $120,000 worth of bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.

