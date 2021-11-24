ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy join 'Law & Order' revival

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21iJ07_0d5hfLXv00

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is set to reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard on the revival of Law & Order.

Anderson previously played the character on Seasons 18 through 20.

Hannibal icon Hugh Dancy has also signed on to star in Season 21 of Law & Order as a new character, an assistant district attorney.

The New York cops and lawyers procedural will return to NBC Feb. 24.

Jeffrey Donovan from Burn Notice was announced as the show's lead detective earlier this month.

The series was created by Dick Wolf and its new showrunner is Rick Eid.

The show wrapped in 2010 after 20 seasons and more than 450 episodes.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: Jeremy Sisto Joined Show Because He Didn’t Want to Do What He Did on ‘Law & Order’

When Jeremy Sisto first heard of the role of Jubal Valentine on the popular CBS series, FBI, he says he was “immediately intrigued.”. However, Sisto also knew what type of a role he was looking for in his next opportunity. This type of role was one the actor knew he was ready to play after his time portraying a detective in another hit drama series, Law & Order.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Law & Order Revival Adds Hannibal Star, Fan-Favorite Detective Returns

Earlier this year came the surprise announcement that Dick Wolf's iconic TV series Law & Order, the show that launched a 100 imitators and spin-offs, would be returning for a 21st season on NBC. Since then we've learned only some of who will be filling out the cast and now a new report gives us at least one new name that will be back, plus another that is getting added to the mix. According to Deadline, actor Anthony Anderson is the first cast member from the original series to return, reprising his role of Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18 – 20. Alongside Anderson is another new name for the call sheet, Hannibal star Hugh Dancy who will be playing an Assistant District Attorney.
TV SERIES
E! News

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Okieriete Onaodowan Joins Jack Ryan, Following Sudden Exit From Station 19

Station 19‘s loss is Jack Ryan‘s gain. Okieriete Onaodowan, who recently wrapped his five-season run as Dean Miller on the ABC firefighter drama, is joining Prime Video’s Tom Clancy thriller in its fourth season as a new series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. All we know about Onaodowan’s character is that his name is Adebayo “Ade” Osoji. The actor is one of three new series regulars, along with Zuleikha Robinson (The Exorcist) as Zeyara and Louis Ozawa (Hunters) as Chao Fah. Derek Cecil (House of Cards) and Nancy Lenehan (People of Earth) will also recur in Season 4. Of course, it’ll...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TVGuide.com

Law & Order Revival: Cast, Release Date, Trailer and More

The O.G. Law & Order is returning to TV after a decade off the air, putting a trio of shows from the iconic franchise on NBC once again. The series was given the green light after Law & Order: Trial By Jury failed to make it onto the NBC schedule earlier this year. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see which familiar faces will be getting back in the courtroom, and potentially crossing over with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Chris Meloni) on SVU and Organized Crime, respectively.
TV SERIES
E! News

The Law & Order Revival Already Has a Premiere Date

Watch: Happy Birthday Mariska Hargitay!: E! News Rewind. The Law & Order revival has set a court premiere date. On Friday, Nov. 12, NBC revealed that the original Law & Order series will return far sooner than anyone thought, as the new premiere date has been set for Thursday, February 24. This will be season twenty-one for the Dick Wolf-created series, which will air on Thursday nights on the Peacock Network. Law & Order's return comes 11 years after the show's initial conclusion in 2010 after 20 seasons. The police procedural, which first premiered in 1990, is a fan favorite as much as it is the creator's darling.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Law & Order revival's return date confirmed

Law & Order's long-awaited comeback series has landed a premiere date for early next year. The original show, which has spawned a number of spin-offs, was cancelled all the way back in 2010, though will pick up next year where things left off. Broadcaster NBC has now confirmed that season...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Anthony Anderson
TV Fanatic

Party Down Revival Ordered at Starz: Who's Returning?

Party Down is officially returning to Starz. The premium cabler today announced a formal pickup of the revival of the cult comedy hit. Six new episodes have been ordered, and the project will be executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie) along with John Enbom (iZombie, Benched,), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie), and Adam Scott (Big Little Lies).
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Detroit

Anthony Anderson Gets Real About Diabetes

Award-winning actor and funny man Anthony Anderson opens up to Dr. Oz about his diabetes diagnosis and what he wants anyone else living with the condition to know. Award-winning actor Anthony Anderson tells Dr. Oz about getting diagnosed with diabetes at age 31.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Avenge Me, Hugh Dancy!

Let the record show: If I ever get murdered on television, Hugh Dancy better be in charge of prosecuting the murderer. According to a new report, Dancy is joining the Law & Order revival as the newest assistant district attorney, and he’s not the only one filling out the new cast.
CELEBRITIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Date, Anthony Anderson Returns to ‘Law & Order’, ‘Outlander’ Return Date, ‘Coming Out Colton’ Premiere Date, ‘Worst Cooks in America’ Return Date, ‘Hilda and the Mountain King’ Premiere Date, and More!

HBO’s Euphoria will return January 9 for season two. Season one aired in 2019 followed by two special episodes in December 2020 and January 2021. We have a first look at the new season. NBC’s Law & Order revival will see Anthony Anderson return as Detective Kevin Bernard with a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Order#Nbc#Burn Notice
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
sandiegocountynews.com

Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, and Barry Jenkins to be honored at 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Los Angeles, CA–The Critics Choice Association has selected honorees for the annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, taking place on December 6 at the newly reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Since 2014, the Celebration of Black Cinema has honored standout achievements in Black filmmaking; this year, for the first...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS pays emotional tribute to Harriet Margulies in latest episode

NCIS has paid an emotional tribute to staff member Harriet Margulies following her passing last month. The longtime member of the NCIS family acted as an audience liaison between the show's producers and the fan base, Variety reports, and died on October 30 aged 94. On Monday night's (November 8)...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Andrea McArdle -- who played the titular orphan in the original 1977 Broadway production of Annie -- has dropped out of NBC's upcoming live broadcast of the musical. The actress was slated to play former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the TV special. "I am saddened...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

‘Adrienne’ Trailer: HBO Docs Looks Back On Actor & Director Adrienne Shelly

Adrienne Shelly may be known to many as an actress (and director of the cult indie, “Waitress“) whose life was tragically cut short, but her story was far more than that. The HBO feature documentary “Adrienne” presents an intimate portrait of the woman with a zest for life and creative elements. Shelly’s husband — Andy Ostroy — guides this journey as both producer and director. His deeply personal connection to the film’s subject allows him to go into aspects of Shelly’s existence previously reserved for close friends and family.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Revival Premiere Date Is Good News For SVU And Organized Crime, But What About The Blacklist?

The Law & Order universe isn’t done growing despite Organized Crime premiering less than a year ago, as the original Law & Order that launched SVU back in the day is on the way back. In fact, the revival of the original series for Season 21 is coming sooner than fans might have guessed, and it will be joining SVU and Organized Crime on Thursday nights starting in February 2022. That’s good news for a full block of Law & Order action on NBC, but what it means for The Blacklist could be more complicated.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy