Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy join 'Law & Order' revival

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is set to reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard on the revival of Law & Order.

Anderson previously played the character on Seasons 18 through 20.

Hannibal icon Hugh Dancy has also signed on to star in Season 21 of Law & Order as a new character, an assistant district attorney.

The New York cops and lawyers procedural will return to NBC Feb. 24.

Jeffrey Donovan from Burn Notice was announced as the show's lead detective earlier this month.

The series was created by Dick Wolf and its new showrunner is Rick Eid.

The show wrapped in 2010 after 20 seasons and more than 450 episodes.