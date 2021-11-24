ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil giant Shell strikes deal to buy power from 'world's largest offshore wind farm'

By Anmar Frangoul
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 15-year power purchase agreement relates to 240 megawatts from Dogger Bank C, the third and final phase of the 3.6 gigawatt Dogger Bank Wind Farm. "Once the three phases are complete, which is expected by March 2026, Dogger Bank will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world," Dogger...

#Offshore Wind Farm#Offshore Wind Power#Shell#Dogger Bank C#Dogger Bank Wind Farm#Dogger Bank A And B#Sse Energy Supply Limited#Danske Commodities#Equinor#Sse Renewables#Eni
