WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Create Custom Stickers

By Chethan Rao
Android Headlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsers can enhance their WhatsApp experience with third-party sticker packs. However, the app doesn’t offer a sticker collection by default. We’re now learning that an upcoming update to the app could finally bring the ability to create stickers directly on WhatsApp. The revelation comes 91Mobiles, who cited renowned tipster...

techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
Android Headlines

Info-Stealing Trojan Found Its Way To 9 Million Android Devices

According to a new report by researchers at Dr. Web Anti-virus (via Bleeping Computer), around 9 million Android devices got hit by an info-stealing trojan. This large-scale malware attack happened on Huawei’s AppGallery app store. Info-stealing trojan infected over 190 Android apps. Over 190 different apps got affected by it,...
Ubergizmo

Instagram Could Soon Let You Choose How To View Your Timeline

If you use Instagram, there’s a good chance you might be following a variety of accounts. This could range from accounts belonging to your friends and family members, to brands, celebrities, and more. This means that your timeline could be quite varied, which isn’t a bad thing, but for some it might be distracting.
bleepingcomputer.com

This pre-Black Friday deal lets you create a portable triple-screen setup

Desktop setups with two or even three screens are pretty common nowadays. But what about when you’re working away from your desk?. The Mobile Pixels TRIO is a portable display system that attaches to your laptop, instantly expanding your digital workspace. The dual-screen version is worth $513. But in a...
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Direct Link for Your WhatsApp Group

Creating a WhatsApp group can be a tedious task. This is because adding each group member individually takes up a lot of time. Sometimes you might only need a group for a short period, and you might not want to save a large number of contacts on your phone. Fortunately,...
InsideHook

Apple Will Finally Let Customers Fix Their Own iPhones

Maybe you don’t need the Genius Bar: Apple is finally letting users fix their own devices. Earlier this week the tech giant announced the upcoming launch of a new program called Self Service Repair, which allows customers “who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools.” The first devices available under this service include the iPhone 12 and 13 (with a focus on the display, battery and camera), followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips. Self Service will launch in the U.S. in early 2022, followed by an expansion globally.
techgig.com

WhatsApp may soon launch apps for Windows and macOS

WhatsApp has been available on desktops for some time, but it is effectively the mobile software repurposed for use on a computer. This, according to a source, will change in the future since the company is working on a whole new software for. Windows. and. macOS. . Aggiornamenti Lumia, according...
techweez.com

WhatsApp To Soon Bring Emoji Message Reactions to Its App

WhatsApp is finally catching up with platforms like Twitter, Signal, Facebook Messenger and Slack and will be bringing message reactions. Message reactions let you react to messages with emojis. You can double-tap a message to bring up the emoji reactions and this feature is rolling out to beta testers before...
IGN

GeForce Now Will Soon Let You Stream Games Through LG TVs

LG has announced a partnership with Nvidia that will make it the first TV manufacturer to develop a Smart TV app for the company's cloud game streaming service, GeForce Now. As announced in a press release from LG (and spotted by PC Mag), an LG Smart TV app for GeForce Now will be made available on the LG Content Store beginning this week.
Gadget Flow

Revopoint POP 2 high-precision 3D scanner lets you scan more to create just about anything

Get handheld and desktop scanning abilities with the Revopoint POP 2 high-precision 3D scanner. This second-generation 3D scanning device comes with advanced camera hardware technology as well as high-speed smart chips. Additionally, this 2-in-1 3D scanner has fantastic color effects as well as super-powered accuracy up to 0.1 mm. Adopting the principle of binocular and microstructured light, it has a proprietary microprojecting chip. So its fast-acquired 3D point cloud data has high accuracy, and it supports high-precision scanning mode and texture scanning mode. Moreover, with fluent scanning, eye-friendly technology, and one-button operation, it’s a super convenient device to use. You’ll also love the free user-friendly software that comes along with it. And the fact that it’s portable and lightweight makes it easy to take on the go. Overall, generate vivid 3D models for color 3D printing with this tool.
Digital Trends

Need to weigh yourself? ‘Empathic technology’ may soon let you do it on a rug

The modern smart home operates on accessories. You set up an air purifier for cleaner airor you wear a Fitbit to track your heart rate and other vital statistics. Imagine if that wasn’t necessary. Imagine, for a moment, that your rug could tell you your weight, your BMI, and more. Imagine if your window automatically filtered the air and also blocked out noise, resulting in a quieter home.
Android Headlines

Instagram Could Soon Let You Add Music To Feed Posts

Instagram has permitted the use of music on Stories or Reels in several countries. The app has now announced the testing of this feature for individual feed posts. However, the feature is only available for a small percentage of users across India and a few other countries. It appears to...
Android Headlines

Unlocked Galaxy S21 In The US Now Getting Android 12

Samsung recently started rolling out the Android 12 update for carrier-locked variants of the Galaxy S21 series in the US. The Korean manufacturer is now sending the update to unlocked versions of the flagship in the region. Expectedly, the update covers the unlocked Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy...
Android Headlines

Spotify Is Testing A Vertical Video Feed Similar To TikTok

There’s no denying the impact of TikTok in shaping interactions with modern-day social media or entertainment apps. Music streaming service, Spotify, is now joining the long list of apps to offer the TikTok-style vertical video feed. The feature is currently available in the beta version of Spotify for iOS, though...
