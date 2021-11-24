WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Create Custom Stickers

Get handheld and desktop scanning abilities with the Revopoint POP 2 high-precision 3D scanner. This second-generation 3D scanning device comes with advanced camera hardware technology as well as high-speed smart chips. Additionally, this 2-in-1 3D scanner has fantastic color effects as well as super-powered accuracy up to 0.1 mm. Adopting the principle of binocular and microstructured light, it has a proprietary microprojecting chip. So its fast-acquired 3D point cloud data has high accuracy, and it supports high-precision scanning mode and texture scanning mode. Moreover, with fluent scanning, eye-friendly technology, and one-button operation, it’s a super convenient device to use. You’ll also love the free user-friendly software that comes along with it. And the fact that it’s portable and lightweight makes it easy to take on the go. Overall, generate vivid 3D models for color 3D printing with this tool.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO