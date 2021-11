The terrorism en route to the Western Wall and the gates of the Temple Mount will not be defeated through the allocation of more police, soldiers, blockades, and increased intelligence. Terrorism outside the holiest places in Judaism is also defeated through the settlement of Judea and Samaria on the routes that lead to them. This was the case in the City of David, which for years was an overt target for terrorism against Jews and a center of crime until Jews came and settled there, and the terror waves and crime in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan subsequently dropped exponentially.

