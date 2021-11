In our relentless pursuit of the best Black Friday deals, T3 has stumbled upon an outstanding bargain on FIFA 22 over at Amazon. FIFA fans will know that the video game franchise has never just been about hardcore soccer fans. All sorts of people, gamers and non-gamers alike, have always harbored a soft spot for the football series of games. FIFA is more than just a game: it's a tool for settling interpersonal rivalries and to test out the wildest of Rabona flicks – even if people don't profess to like the sport itself, there's no doubt that FIFA is a great way to spend time with your friends.

