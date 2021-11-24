ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherborn, MA

Sherborn PD: Ongoing search for 2 suspects who fled crash; 1 wanted for attempted armed carjacking

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqT3U_0d5h9eMh00
Sherborn police search closes school (Boston 25 News)

SHERBORN, Mass. — Sherborn police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a crash after an attempted armed carjacking.

Police say the crash happened on North Main Street near Butler Street where one suspect allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle at gunpoint.

Both suspects are on the loose.

State police are also involved in the search. They say they no longer believe the suspects are in the car they took. They also believe the suspects fled from an earlier crash in Hopkinton.

Police say both suspects are Black males, approximately 6-feet, with heavy-set builds. One was wearing a camouflage top and the other was wearing a red hoodie.

Call 911 if you have any information.

Currently, North Main Street is closed. The Pine Hill School in Sherborn is also closed amid the search.

Nearby Natick High School is also under a shelter-in-place due to the search.

Boston 25 News has learned Sherborn students who attend the middle and high schools, which are in Dover, are being told not to go to school today. The Pine Hill School is the only school that is closed for the day.

Boston 25 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested following overnight standoff with Brockton Police

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man is facing multiple charges after being arrested early Friday morning following a standoff with Brockton Police. The Brockton Police Department told Boston 25 News officers were alerted to shots fired at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Davids Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the male suspect held up inside 33 Davids St.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 men arrested, weapons & drugs seized after hours-long standoff in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men are facing multiple charges after being arrested early Friday morning following a standoff with Brockton Police. The Brockton Police Department told Boston 25 News officers were alerted to shots fired at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Davids Street. When officers arrived at the scene, a male suspect, Kenny Rodrigues, 27, of Brockton, barricaded himself inside 33 Davids St.
BROCKTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
City
Sherborn, MA
City
Dover, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Sherborn, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

5-year-old killed in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving, family says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving in an accidental shooting in South Fulton, family members told WSB-TV. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday night at The Garden of Camp Creek Apartments, WSB reported. Authorities said Khalis Eberhart was shot in the chest after another child picked up a gun. Family members told WSB that Khalis died after a child hit a gun that had been placed on a chair, causing it to go off.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Sherborn Pd#The Pine Hill School#Natick High School#Boston 25 News#Evanwhiteiii#Sherbornpolice#Massstatepolice
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nashville shooting: 3 dead, 4 injured inside apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were killed and four more were injured following a shooting at an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 9:45 p.m. CST, WZTV reported. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WKRN. Four others were...
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Minnesota teen fatally shoots boy, 5, while making video for social media

BROOKLYN, PARK, Minn. — A Minnesota teen fatally shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence Thursday while handling a gun to make a video for social media, authorities said. The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The teen was related to the younger child but the two were not siblings, Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told the newspaper.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 seriously injured in shooting at Tacoma Mall in Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was seriously injured on Black Friday in a shooting that was reported at the Tacoma Mall, KIRO-TV reported. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told KIRO that people were hiding in the mall Friday night after between three and 15 shots were fired in the food court. Stores went into lockdown in response to the gunfire, he said.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 8 men steal tools from Home Depot in California

LAKEWOOD, Calif. — At least eight men entered a Home Depot store in California and stole hammers, sledgehammers and crowbars Friday night, prompting concerns about another smash-and-grab incident in the area, authorities said. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the men entered the Home...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy