Sherborn PD: Ongoing search for 2 suspects who fled crash; 1 wanted for attempted armed carjacking

SHERBORN, Mass. — Sherborn police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a crash after an attempted armed carjacking.

Police say the crash happened on North Main Street near Butler Street where one suspect allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle at gunpoint.

Both suspects are on the loose.

State police are also involved in the search. They say they no longer believe the suspects are in the car they took. They also believe the suspects fled from an earlier crash in Hopkinton.

Police say both suspects are Black males, approximately 6-feet, with heavy-set builds. One was wearing a camouflage top and the other was wearing a red hoodie.

Call 911 if you have any information.

Currently, North Main Street is closed. The Pine Hill School in Sherborn is also closed amid the search.

Nearby Natick High School is also under a shelter-in-place due to the search.

Boston 25 News has learned Sherborn students who attend the middle and high schools, which are in Dover, are being told not to go to school today. The Pine Hill School is the only school that is closed for the day.

Boston 25 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

