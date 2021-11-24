ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: What Did Mic'd Up Falcons Rookie TE Kyle Pitts Say to Patriots?

By Mike Fisher
 8 days ago

Kyle Pitts was the subject of the NFL's latest episode of "Mic'd Up"

The Atlanta Falcons, after having been crushed, 25-0, last Thursday by the New England Patriots , don't have much positive to say about themselves right now. But during the game, Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was invited to say plenty.

"I'm mic'd up,'' he courteously informed Patriots opponents that night. "Watch your mouth.''

Pitts, who has 43 catches for 635 receiving yards and one touchdown, is proving he can walk the walk. The No. 4 overall pick already compares, in some ways, to the most productive tight ends in the league. Only Kansas City's Travis Kelce (821) and Baltimore's Mark Andrews (696) have more receiving yards entering Week 12.

The Falcons (4-6) are facing the vulnerable Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) team on the road.

But first, those Patriots. Going into the game, New England coach Bill Belichick said Pitts was already a "superstar'' and that he was going to "break all the records'' for tight ends.

The Patriots defense help Pitts in check, as he finished with a modest three catches for 29 yards. Pitts did, however, get "superstar'' attention from the NFL,  ready to put his words on center stage in "Mic'd Up'' for Week 11.

Belichick on Pitts: 'Somewhere between a Julio Jones and a Tony Gonzalez' (; 1:56)

