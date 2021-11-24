ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Vaughan: BBC remove former England captain from Ashes coverage in wake of racism claims

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
 3 days ago

Michael Vaughan has been removed from the BBC ’s Ashes team ahead of the first Test next month following allegations that he made a racist comment while playing for Yorkshire in 2009.

Azeem Rafiq accused former England captain Vaughan of saying “there are too many of you lot” in reference to Yorkshire’s Asian players ahead of a match against Nottinghamshire.

Vaughan has strenuously denied making the comment, but both Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasa have since claimed they also heard the remark.

On Wednesday, a BBC spokesperson said it would not be “appropriate” for Vaughan to be involved in their coverage of the Ashes series amid the ongoing fallout of cricket's racism scandal.

“While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Michael Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment,” the spokesperson said.

“We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest.”

The decision was announced just over a fortnight after Vaughan’s Radio 5 Live show was pulled in order to “maintain the impartiality of the programme”.

The 2005 Ashes-winning captain was named again in Rafiq’s distressing testimony in front of a parliamentary select committee, in which the former off-spinner gave evidence of the “institutional racism” he suffered at Yorkshire.

Following his testimony, Rafiq said those who have apologised deserved “a second chance” but that it’s now up to Vaughan’s employers to “send a message”.

“With people in denial there’s got to be a level of accountability there and it’s for their employers to send out a message - are they going to give a green light to racism or are they going to stamp it out?” Rafiq said.

“I’m disappointed in a lot of people’s denials. It may not mean a lot to them - I can live with that. But to try and completely deny it and make out that it’s all made up in my head is hurtful.”

Fox Sports have decided to retain Vaughan as part of their commentary team for the Ashes series.

BT Sport, who won the television rights to broadcast the series in Britain, will use Fox’s audio due to travel restrictions, meaning Vaughan will still be heard by a UK audience.

KESQ

Vaughan dropped by BBC over involvement in Yorkshire crisis

SALFORD, England (AP) — Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has been dropped by the BBC because of his involvement in the racism crisis enveloping county club Yorkshire. Vaughan has been accused of using racially insensitive comments toward a group of players of Asian ethnicity in 2009 while they were at Yorkshire. Vaughan has denied the allegations and said his reputation has been “trashed unfairly.” The BBC uses Vaughan as a pundit. The broadcaster says it isn’t currently appropriate for him to have a role in coverage of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia and for wider elements of the sport “while he is involved in a significant story in cricket.”
SOCIETY
SkySports

Michael Vaughan: The 2009 Yorkshire match in which Azeem Rafiq alleges ex-England captain made racist remark

The match where Michael Vaughan allegedly made a racist remark towards a group of Asian players in 2009 has been identified as Yorkshire's T20 match against Nottinghamshire. The match was shown live on Sky Sports, and footage shows Vaughan shaking hands with four Yorkshire team-mates - Adil Rashid, Azeem Rafiq, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, and Ajmal Shahzad.
SOCIETY
Michael Vaughan
Adil Rashid
Azeem Rafiq
newschain

BT Sport reviews Ashes coverage plan that includes Michael Vaughan commentary

BT Sport is reviewing plans to use Fox Sports commentary for its Ashes coverage with former England captain Michael Vaughan currently part of the Australian broadcaster’s team. Vaughan was implicated in allegations of racism made by his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq, which the 47-year-old categorically denies as “completely false”.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Michael Vaughan breaks his silence: Former England captain says 'I'm sorry' to Azeem Rafiq amid racism allegations as ex-cricketer insists he was 'proud as punch' of Asian stars playing for Yorkshire

Michael Vaughan has broken his silence as the former England captain apologised to Azeem Rafiq in the wake of his involvement in cricket's racism crisis. Vaughan, 47, was accused by former Yorkshire star Rafeeq and two other Asian team-mates of saying 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it' ahead of a cricket match for the county in 2009.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Michael Vaughan ‘sorry’ for hurt Azeem Rafiq has gone through in racism case

Michael Vaughan has apologised for the pain Azeem Rafiq has experienced amid his former Yorkshire team-mate’s allegations of racism.Rafiq told MPs earlier this month of the “inhuman” treatment he suffered during his time at Yorkshire, with Vaughan among a number of figures implicated in the case.Former England captain Vaughan denied claims he said “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it” to Rafiq and three other Asian players before a Yorkshire match in 2009.He has been left off the BBC team for the upcoming Ashes tour of Australia due to a potential “conflict of interest”.And in...
SOCIETY
BBC

Channel disaster: Kurdish woman is first victim identified

A 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq has become the first victim of this week's mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Wednesday. Her fiancé, who lives in the UK, told...
ACCIDENTS
Society
BBC
Sports
The Independent

Jason Kenny excited by potential of Champions League to grow track cycling

Olympic champion Jason Kenny hopes the new UCIChampions League can give track cycling a shake-up and introduce a new generation of fans to the sport.The inaugural season of the new TV-friendly competition that organisers hope can do for track cycling what Twenty20 did for cricket will continue on Saturday in Panevezys, Lithuania, before heading to London for two legs next weekend.Kenny, who became Britain’s most decorated Olympian by winning his seventh gold in Tokyo will be behind a microphone rather than on a bike as he enjoys a post-Games break, but is looking forward to some first-hand experience of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Boris Johnson brings back face masks for shops but measures branded ‘Plan B Lite’

Face coverings are to be made mandatory in shops and on public transport in England, Boris Johnson has announced, amid “temporary and precautionary” measures to combat the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. It comes after the first two cases – which are “linked” and have been connected to travel to southern Africa – were located in England late last night. Addressing the nation at a Downing Street press conference, the PM also revealed that all arrivals into the UK will be required to take a PCR test once more and isolate at home until a negative Covid result has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yardbarker

Former England captain praises Giorgio Chiellini’s foul on Bukayo Saka…

Former England captain John Terry has praised the foul on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka during the Euro 2020 final, describing Giorgio Chiellini as a legend for his actions. The incident stands out in the minds of England fans around the globe, who saw the foul knowing that it was to deny us our best chance of levelling the score as we chased the Italian’s 1-0 lead, but one Englishman could only muster praise for his actions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

