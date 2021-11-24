ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dan Loeb's hedge fund Third Point netted a $300 million profit from Rivian's IPO, report says

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfk7h_0d5go6hz00
Rivian's IPO was one of the biggest in history. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
  • Daniel Loeb's Third Point made a $300 million profit on the back of Rivian's huge IPO, the Financial Times has reported.
  • The hedge fund made a number of investments over the last year, including in convertible notes which turned into shares.
  • Rivian went public earlier this month in one of the biggest IPOs in history, raising $11.9 billion.

Third Point, the hedge fund of billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, scored a $300 million gain from electric-vehicle startup Rivian's blockbuster IPO earlier this month, according to the Financial Times.

The FT reported that Third Point, which has $20 billion under management, won big after making a number of investments over the last year. The newspaper cited investor letters and a person with knowledge of the matter.

Those investments included $167 million in Rivian's convertible note, the FT reported, which the hedge fund then switched into shares at the time of the IPO. Third point is up more than 35% in the first 10 months of the year.

Third Point did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Electric truck-maker Rivian started trading on the Nasdaq in spectacular style on November 10, despite the fact that the company has only delivered a handful of vehicles and suffered a $994 million loss in the first half of the year.

Rivian initially priced its shares at $78, giving it a valuation of $66.5 billion. But the stock soared as high as $119.46 on the day of the offering before closing at $100.73. It raised $11.9 billion in what was one of the biggest IPOs of all time.

Since then, the startup's stock has risen as high as $179 a share before cooling to $119.85 at Tuesday's close.

Rivian has a market capitalization of $106 billion, or $120 billion on a fully-diluted basis, more than Ford or General Motors despite never having had any significant revenue.

However, the FT reported that Loeb has praised the company and its founder and chief executive RJ Scaringe in investor letters.

He said he was "deeply impressed" by Scaringe's "charismatic vision and approach to designing a new type of automotive company."

Loeb also praised Rivian's deal with Amazon to supply 100,000 delivery trucks. "As Amazon seeks to become a dominant player in logistics while being carbon neutral, we believe that Rivian will be their end-to-end fleet provider of choice," he wrote, according to the FT.

Amazon itself was a big winner from the IPO and currently owns 18% of the company, according to Bloomberg data. Investment company T. Rowe Price and Ford also scored big gains, and now own 15% and 12% respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Metaverse property sales are accelerating as investors stake out virtual land in the potentially $1 trillion market. Here are 3 recent examples that have sold for eye-popping amounts

The property market is heating up - the virtual one, that is, with some investors shelling out millions of dollars to secure their place in the so-called metaverse that crypto asset management firm Grayscale said presents a $1 trillion a year revenue opportunity. The metaverse - the space online of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Ipos#Third Point#Rivian S Ipo#The Financial Times#Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Forbes

Hedge Funds May Be Making A Comeback Among Investors, And Here's Why

Hedge funds had their heyday before the global financial crisis in 2008, but things could finally be looking up for the asset class. A new paper from Peltz International points to signs that hedge funds are rebounding and questions whether hedge funds are now able to return to their glory days.
MARKETS
Benzinga

One-Third Of Hedge Fund Managers To Invest In Crypto, EY Reveals

Nearly one in three hedge fund managers plans to invest in cryptocurrencies as the traditional finance space is increasingly fusing with cutting-edge financial technology. What Happened: A recent study conducted by "big four" auditing firm Ernst & Young revealed that 31% of hedge fund managers — 24% of alternative investors and 13% of private equity managers — plan to add cryptocurrencies to their portfolios within the next two years, according to a Monday Decrypt report. The study polled 264 alternative institutional investors that jointly manage nearly $5 trillion.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

iQSTEL's Third Quarter Positioned The Company Very Near To Profitability

IQSTEL Q3 results met expectations with gross margins improved by every division, and overall. iQSTEL (OTCQB:IQST) is a microcap holding company that I have covered here at Seeking Alpha. Historically, iQSTEL’s revenues are mostly derived from its operation as a small telecom service provider. The company also has several new technology products such as Blockchain, Electric Vehicle (EV), EV batteries, Fintech, and Internet of Things (IoT) smart devices. Some of these new products may already be generating revenue as of the current quarter, and others are set to bring revenue in early 2022. I have rated iQSTEL as a “Speculative Buy” and I see that rating even more applicable with the latest filing of their quarterly report.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
SFGate

Macy's stocks it shelves and swings to third quarter profit

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's swung to a profit in the third quarter and sales surged 36% as shoppers begin to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list last year when the pandemic struck. Macy's joins a slew of other retailers posting...
MARKETS
investing.com

Is EV-Maker Rivian’s Post-IPO Plunge A Buying Opportunity?

Investors in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN ) are facing an abrupt halt to an eye-popping rally that started after the electric car-maker’s blockbuster initial public offering last week. Its shares have plunged more than 20% during the past two days after the five-day spike that pushed its stock 121% higher...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Blockchain firm ConsenSys raises $200 million from HSBC, Third Point

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Blockchain technology firm ConsenSys said on Wednesday it had raised $200 million, at a valuation of $3.2 billion, from investors including HSBC (HSBA.L) and U.S. hedge fund Third Point. Blockchain emerged over a decade ago as the technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Since then,...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Deutsche Bank’s Bond Deal Shows How to Win Hedge Funds Back

There is still a lot to fix at Deutsche Bank before it can hope to get near a decent return on equity, but in one area it has made definite progress: the cost and stability of its debt. Stock market investors should care. Deutsche Bank’s funding costs matter for its...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy