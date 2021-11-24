ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley hits the highway for the holiday with the highest gas prices in years

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

More than 53 million people around the country are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and will face the highest gas prices in eight years.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular in Westchester is $3.67. That's up a penny from Tuesday, and 8 cents more than a week ago.

AAA says rising prices won’t be the only headache on the roads today. They say the worst time to get on the road is today from noon until 8 p.m.

If you are not driving and are taking the Metro-North rails, there will be 10 extra early get-away trains leaving Grand Central today. And Thursday, Metro-North will operate on a weekend schedule with extra service before and after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

