ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

IAEA chief says time running out to end Iran workshop standoff

By Francois Murphy
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jA6Mt_0d5dzn3p00
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi attends a news conference during an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Time is running out for the U.N. atomic watchdog to gain access to re-install cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop in Iran, as the agency will soon be unable to guarantee equipment is not being diverted to make atom bombs, its chief said on Wednesday.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi was speaking the day after a trip to Tehran in which he said he made no progress on several disputes, the most pressing of which is getting access to the workshop at the TESA Karaj complex two months after Iran promised to grant it.

The workshop makes parts for advanced centrifuges - machines that enrich uranium - and was the victim of apparent sabotage in June. Tehran blames Israel for what it says was an attack, which destroyed one of four IAEA cameras there. Iran later removed all the cameras and the destroyed camera's footage is missing.

"We are close to the point where I would not be able to guarantee continuity of knowledge," Grossi told a news conference on the first day of a quarterly meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

That would mean there was a gap in IAEA monitoring of sensitive installations, during which a significant amount of material or equipment could be siphoned off to a secret nuclear weapons programme.

In a statement to the Board of Governors meeting, the United States said Iran should let the IAEA re-install cameras at Karaj "immediately" and that a continuing standoff over the issue would complicate efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major Western powers.

The IAEA has repeatedly said it has no indication that Iran has a secret weapons programme, and Iran insists its aims are peaceful. But Grossi said he still does not know whether Karaj is operational five months after the apparent attack.

"It is obvious that such a long period of time without us getting access, knowing whether there are operational activities ongoing, is something that in itself would at some point prevent me from continuing to say 'I have an idea of what is going on'," Grossi said.

'INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT'

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran are scheduled to resume in Vienna on Monday. The aim is to bring Iran and the United States back into full compliance with the deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA lifted international sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities, but little currently remains of the pact in practice.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to progressively breach its restrictions and keep advancing its nuclear activities.

"Resumption of mutual compliance with the JCPOA will be increasingly difficult the longer the gap in continuity of knowledge regarding key JCPOA commitments," the U.S. statement said.

The United States and its European allies would normally pressure Iran on the issue by trying to pass a resolution against it at the Board of Governors, but diplomats say that will not happen this time for fear of jeopardising the wider JCPOA talks.

Editing by John Irish, Alex Richardson and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

IAEA plans to step up inspections at Iran's Fordow plant -IAEA report

VIENNA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog plans to increase the frequency of its inspections at Iran’s Fordow plant after Iran started producing enriched uranium with more advanced machines there, the watchdog said in a report to member states on Wednesday seen by Reuters. “The Agency has decided...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Jewish Press

Israel and UK: ‘Time is Running Out’ on Iran

“We will work day and night to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power,” the UK’s Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid vowed, while warning that “time is running out, the clock is ticking.”. This urgency on the Iranian threat “increases the need...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

IAEA chief issues warning over Iran’s inspection curbs at nuclear facility

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United Nations’ atomic agency warns that time is running out for it to gain access to reinstall cameras at a workshop in Iran that makes parts for advanced centrifuges, saying its inspectors will soon be unable to “guarantee” equipment there is not being diverted to a potential secret nuclear program.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Donald Trump
wkzo.com

U.S. threatens escalation with Iran at IAEA next month

VIENNA (Reuters) – The United States threatened on Thursday to confront Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency next month if it does not cooperate more with the watchdog – an escalation that could undermine talks on reviving a 2015 big-power deal with Iran. Tehran is locked in several standoffs...
U.S. POLITICS
WNCY

IAEA chief says negotiations in Iran proved inconclusive

VIENNA (Reuters) – U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told his agency’s Board of Governors on Wednesday that negotiations he had held in Tehran this week over Iran’s nuclear programme had proved inconclusive. Grossi returned from Tehran on Tuesday after meeting the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization and Iran’s...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

IAEA Chief Grossi Leaves Iran without a Deal on Inspectors’ Access

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi left Iran late Tuesday without a deal allowing inspectors access to the plant that produces equipment for the country’s nuclear program, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats. The failure puts in question the success of the international nuclear talks scheduled for next week in Vienna.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iaea#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Energy#U N#The Board Of Governors#Karaj#Western
US News and World Report

IAEA's Grossi Says in Iran That He Wants to Deepen Cooperation

DUBAI (Reuters) -U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday he wanted to deepen cooperation with Iran in his talks in Tehran, days before the resumption of negotiations between the Islamic Republic and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last week...
WORLD
US News and World Report

UN Atomic Watchdog Chief Cancels Planned News Conference Post Iran Trip - IAEA Spokesman

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi cancelled a news conference planned for Tuesday evening upon his return from Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian officials over the country's nuclear programme, an IAEA spokesman said. Grossi will hold a separate news conference on Wednesday at 1230 (1130...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran, IAEA agree to continue negotiations, cooperation

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday announced that they have agreed to continue their negotiations and cooperation in the areas of common concerns. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday met with Mohammad Eslami, the chief of the Atomic Energy Organization...
MIDDLE EAST
wkzo.com

Iran calls for depolitisation of IAEA after France urges it to act

(Reuters) – Iran called on Friday for the depoliticisation of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, after France had urged the organisation to “send a strong message to Tehran” over disputed nuclear activities and a lack of cooperation. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation governing board is due to begin meeting on...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
The Jewish Press

IAEA Report: Iran has Further Increased Stockpile of Highly Enriched Uranium

Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in a breach of the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. Citing a confidential quarterly report by the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) watchdog, the report stated “that Iran has an...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

France Says IAEA Governors Must Help Send Strong Message to Iran

PARIS (Reuters) -The U.N. nuclear watchdog's governing board must send a strong message to Iran when it convenes next week, France said on Thursday after two agency reports highlighted Iran's continued disputed nuclear activities and lack of cooperation. The International Atomic Energy Agency issued two reports on Wednesday detailing its...
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy