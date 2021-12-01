ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Even Yeezy Can't Help: JPMorgan Downgrades GAP (GPS) Shares to Neutral on Poor Q3 Results and Guidance Miss, Stock Down 20%

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) are down nearly 20% in pre-open Wednesday after the company delivered disappointing Q3 results and guidance. Gap reported Q3 EPS of $0.27 a big miss compared...

www.streetinsider.com

Investor's Business Daily

DocuSign Stock Plunges As Billings, Revenue Guidance Miss Expectations

DocuSign stock plunged after its October-quarter billings fell short of expectations and revenue guidance for DOCU stock missed estimates. San Francisco-based DocuSign (DOCU) reported third-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday. Demand for its products surged during the early part of the coronavirus outbreak but many businesses are resuming in-person meetings.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) Reports Q3 EPS of $(0.05)

LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $98.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.49 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

WEC Energy (WEC) to Raise Dividend 7.4%

The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today announced that it is planning to raise the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 72.75 cents per share in the first quarter of 2022. This would represent an increase of 5 cents per share, or 7.4 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Smartsheet (SMAR) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $144.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $139.97 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich downgraded Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $24.00. The analyst comments "We downgrade Primoris from Neutral to Sell, with 10% downside to our new 12-month price target of $24, as we reduce our 7% below FactSet consensus 2022-23 EPS by another 17% to reflect non-recurring Pipeline project closeout benefits in 2021, lower Utilities project ramp, with lower Pipeline bookings contributing to our outlook. We are positive on steps management has taken to grow its new energy portfolio, highlighted by its fast growing Solar business. However, we see bottom quintile organic growth for Primoris relative to our coverage through 2023E during the transition. In Pipeline Services, ~40% of 2021E gross profit is coming from favorable project closeouts, representing a 9% consolidated gross profit organic growth headwind in 2022 as margins return to normalized levels; at the same time, book to bill is 0.4x in the segment YTD. In Energy & Renewables, bookings ex-solar represented a ~0.9x book to bill YTD (GSe). As a result, we now see 2022-23 organic growth CAGR of 3% vs. 6% on average for our broader coverage average. The 10% downside to our new price target compares to an average of +8% upside for our Infrastructure & Machinery coverage."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lands' End (LE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Q4 Guidance Misses

Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $375.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $397 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UniFirst Corp (UNF) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.30; 0.6% Yield

UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.24. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) Tops Q3 EPS by 33c; Offers Guidance

Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.66, $0.33 better than the analyst estimate of $0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $206.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $184.24 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.7% to $0.8; 2% Yield

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ: LANC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8 per share, or $3.2 annualized. This is a 6.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.75. The dividend...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nu Holdings (NU) Downsizes Proposed IPO to 289.15M Shares at $8-$9/sh

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) announces downsized IPO of 289,150,555 ADS at $8-$9 per share from previously announced range of 332M ADS at $10-$11 per share.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it time to invest in Kroger stock as shares spike 12% on upbeat FY2022 guidance?

Kroger shares on Thursday spiked by more than 12%. The company announced its FQ3 results before markets opened, beating analyst expectations. It also raised its FY2022 guidance above the consensus for Street expectations. On Thursday, Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares surged by more than 12% after announcing its most recent quarterly...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PulteGroup (PHM) Raises Quarterly Dividend 7.1% to $0.15; 1.2% Yield

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. This is a 7.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.14. The dividend will be payable on January...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c; Offers Guidance

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $133.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $132.92 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Misses Q3 EPS by 13c, Guidance Misses

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.34, $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $383.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $415.12 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Morgan Stanley (MS) to Buy

Citi analyst Keith Horowitz upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Money

A Stock Market Indicator That Predicted the 1987 Crash Is Flashing Red Again

Amid a historic stock market rally, millions of Americans have been buying and trading stocks. But at least one key market indicator suggests the party may not last. A widely followed gauge of what Wall Street calls “investor complacency” has been flashing a warning sign since early November. The CBOE equity put-call ratio measures the number of bearish to bullish stock market bets on the options market. The lower the number, the more optimistic investors are.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asana's stock drops 14% on wider loss despite 70% jump in sales

Asana Inc.'s stock initially plunged 14% in extended trading Thursday after the software company led by Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder Dustin Moskovitz reported fiscal third-quarter results. Asana reported a net loss of $69.3 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $73.3 million, or 65 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed 70% to $100.3 million from $58.9 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a loss of 27 cents a share on revenue of $93.9 million. Asana also offered fiscal 2022 revenue guidance of between $371 million and $372 million, above FactSet estimates of $359.5 million. Shares of Asana have soared 208% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 22%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Neutral

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Insperity (NSP) Declares $2 Special Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Insperity (NYSE: NSP) declared a special dividend of $2 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 3, 2021. The...
STOCKS

