Even Yeezy Can't Help: JPMorgan Downgrades GAP (GPS) Shares to Neutral on Poor Q3 Results and Guidance Miss, Stock Down 20%

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich downgraded Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $24.00. The analyst comments "We downgrade Primoris from Neutral to Sell, with 10% downside to our new 12-month price target of $24, as we reduce our 7% below FactSet consensus 2022-23 EPS by another 17% to reflect non-recurring Pipeline project closeout benefits in 2021, lower Utilities project ramp, with lower Pipeline bookings contributing to our outlook. We are positive on steps management has taken to grow its new energy portfolio, highlighted by its fast growing Solar business. However, we see bottom quintile organic growth for Primoris relative to our coverage through 2023E during the transition. In Pipeline Services, ~40% of 2021E gross profit is coming from favorable project closeouts, representing a 9% consolidated gross profit organic growth headwind in 2022 as margins return to normalized levels; at the same time, book to bill is 0.4x in the segment YTD. In Energy & Renewables, bookings ex-solar represented a ~0.9x book to bill YTD (GSe). As a result, we now see 2022-23 organic growth CAGR of 3% vs. 6% on average for our broader coverage average. The 10% downside to our new price target compares to an average of +8% upside for our Infrastructure & Machinery coverage."

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO