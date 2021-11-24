STORM WATCH: Temps in the 50s for Thanksgiving; tracking heavy rain for late Thursday night

New Jersey will see a slight warmup for Thanksgiving after several days of chilly temperatures, but heavy rain is expected at night.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says while Thanksgiving will be mostly clear and dry, wet weather is expected in the forecast late Thursday night into Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the high-40s. There will be less wind today.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the low-30s. Conditions will be seasonable.

Thanksgiving Day will see a mix of sun and clouds, with dry weather. Temperatures will increase slightly into the mid-50s. Thursday evening will see an increase of clouds, with some heavy rain developing around 10:45 p.m. Temperatures will be in the low-40s.

Friday will continue to see rain until around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Partly cloudy skies will remain by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Windy conditions may make temperatures feel cooler. Friday night will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-30s.

The weekend will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the low-40s for daytime highs.