ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Temps in the 50s for Thanksgiving; tracking heavy rain for late Thursday night

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOqct_0d5dI7np00

New Jersey will see a slight warmup for Thanksgiving after several days of chilly temperatures, but heavy rain is expected at night.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says while Thanksgiving will be mostly clear and dry, wet weather is expected in the forecast late Thursday night into Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the high-40s. There will be less wind today.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the low-30s. Conditions will be seasonable.

Thanksgiving Day will see a mix of sun and clouds, with dry weather. Temperatures will increase slightly into the mid-50s. Thursday evening will see an increase of clouds, with some heavy rain developing around 10:45 p.m. Temperatures will be in the low-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eri0E_0d5dI7np00

Friday will continue to see rain until around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Partly cloudy skies will remain by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Windy conditions may make temperatures feel cooler. Friday night will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-30s.

The weekend will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the low-40s for daytime highs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyOjo_0d5dI7np00

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Accumulating snow is possible this weekend

Hopefully, everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and Black Friday!. If you plan on heading out this weekend, you could be dealing with some slick roads depending on the time. Snow showers are expected to arrive this afternoon as low pressure will track down from the northwest and slide southeast. The timing of the snow showers are expected to arrive after 4 pm so if you have some shopping to get done this weekend, the earlier the better.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
fox35orlando.com

Chilly weekend for Central Florida, second big cold front on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - We start the weekend on a cool note. A cold front moved across the state overnight leaving much cooler wake-up temperatures this morning. Afternoon highs today will be in the upper-60s/low-70s across East Central Florida with lows in the 40s and 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine, so enjoy it while it lasts.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thanksgiving#Storm Watch
News 12

Police: Inwood woman attacked by knife-wielding suspect

An Inwood woman was attacked with a knife on Bayview Avenue, police say. The incident happened Friday evening. After searching the area, police were able to find the suspect, 24-year-old Aundrea Autry. She is expected to face a judge in Hempstead court today.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
CBS Baltimore

First Snow Of Season Could Bring Slick Spots, Little Accumulation To Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An area of low pressure will dive into the mid-Atlantic overnight bringing the chance for sprinkles or flurries and snow showers to the northern portion of Maryland. Moisture will be limited with this system as it moves through our area. Temperatures should remain above freezing during this time for much of central Maryland, so little to no accumulation is expected. Instead, any accumulation will be confined to areas along the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, and in western Maryland, and will not amount to much. A snow shower could sneak as far south as Baltimore, but again temperatures will remain above freezing during this time. Little to no impact is expected for local travelers returning from their Thanksgiving destination. However, if you were lucky enough to spend your Thanksgiving holiday in western Maryland, some slick spots can’t be ruled out overnight and into Sunday morning.  
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Police: French bulldog stolen in burglary found in Center Moriches

A French bulldog that was stolen during a burglary at a Huntington home was located in Center Moriches on Saturday. Matthew and Jennifer Hauck say 4-year-old Stella and a PlayStation 5 were stolen while they were away during Thanksgiving. Police say the thieves came into the house through an unlocked door.
CENTER MORICHES, NY
CBS Miami

Cold Fronts Bring More Than Just Cool Dry Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March.  A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning. Here on the east coast, however, the fronts can also be accompanied by a haze and a smell of smoke. This is from fires, either wild or controlled burns, that are now upwind of the area thanks to the change...
FLORIDA STATE
Seattle Times

Flood watch in place for northwest Washington state following heavy rain

Heavy rainfall brought increased risk of flooding to northwest Washington Saturday, and officials warned that residents in Skagit and Whatcom counties — already battered by flooding earlier this month — should again be prepared. The National Weather Service doesn’t expect the flooding to be as severe as before. Most of...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
MINNESOTA STATE
News 12

News 12

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy