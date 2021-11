The Heights Bulldogs’ football season ended Saturday with a 21-6 loss to the Memorial Mustangs at Delmar Stadium. But for at least some of the players with both Heights and Memorial, it was more than a football game. Both schools played with heavy hearts in the wake of losing students in the Astroworld Fest tragedy earlier this month. Heights student Brianna Rodriguez, 16, and 14-year-old Memorial High School student John Hilgert were honored with a ceremony during halftime of last Saturday’s game at Delmar Stadium. The two students were among 10 people who were killed during a crowd surge at the music festival hosted by Houston rapper Travis Scott.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO