Dyson V8 Black Friday deal 2021: Hoover up this £100 saving on the cordless vacuum cleaner

By Sophie Gallagher and Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Black Friday is here, and with it comes thousands of deals , both in stores and online. Thankfully, we’re bringing you all the ones that are worth your time right here.

As shopping events go, this is the biggest and best, with retailers, including Amazon , Currys , John Lewis & Partners and Argos offering deals on everything from tech , gaming , TVs to home appliances , mattresses and kids’ toys .

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

And we’ve only gone and found an unmissable deal on a Dyson vacuum cleaner. The brand revolutionised the market for cleaners in 2006 when it launched its first cordless product with a lightweight body for easy movement around the home.

Currently, Dyson has models ranging from the V7 (was £299.99, now £199, Dyson.co.uk ) and V8 to the V10 (was £449.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk ), V11 (was £599, now £439.99, Argos.co.uk ) and V15 (£499, Dyson.co.uk ). Each has distinct features to make it easier to keep your home clean.

The V8 (was £299.99, now £199.99, Currys.co.uk ) was first launched in 2016, so it is by no means the newest model. However, it is still highly regarded for its 40-minute fade-free battery power from just one charge, as well as its range of additional cleaner heads to deal with mess regardless of the floor type or surface.

If this sounds like something your home needs, here’s how to get the best deal on the cordless device.

Dyson V8 animal vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Currys.co.uk

Calling all pet owners, this nifty vacuum is reduced to less than £200 right now. It comes with a range of attachments, including a low-reach adapter and a crevice tool, and it can be quickly transformed into a handheld unit for getting into those hard-to-reach spots. So whether you’re tackling food on the carpet, mud in the car or those pesky hairs from your four-legged friends, you’re sure to get a lot of use out of it.

While we’re yet to review this exact model, the similar Dyson V11 animal (£499, Ao.com ) took the top spot in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners . Our writer praised its weight, which makes it “easy to use all over the home” (the V8 is actually lighter), and its superb suction, clearing up “even the most matted sections of animal hair in just one sweep”.

As for the filters on the V8, they are certified as asthma and allergy-friendly. It also comes with a two-year guarantee on parts, repairs and replacements, meaning you can rest assured that you’re buying a reliable product.

The Independent

The Independent

