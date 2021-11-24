ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'

By Jan Schwartz
Reuters
 3 days ago
HAMBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) top committee did not make a decision on the future of Chief Executive Herbert Diess at a meeting on Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, with one describing talks as "on a knife-edge."

Diess and the German automaker's powerful union representatives have clashed in recent weeks over his management style and electrification strategy, after he warned jobs could be lost if the process was not managed well.

"This topic is so hot, it is on a knife-edge. I can't say anything further," said one source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"As expected, there is nothing new," a second source said.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday the supervisory board's eight-person executive committee would likely need more time to find a compromise that would satisfy all parties. read more

The ongoing uncertainty over leadership and strategy at Europe's largest carmaker has left its stock performance trailing behind competitors in the past six months.

Its shares are down 18% since May, compared with an 11% rise at BMW (BMWG.DE) and Stellantis (STLA.MI), a 55% increase at Ford (FN.N), and an 83% jump at Tesla (TSLA.O), whose success Diess has frequently raised as a sign of why Volkswagen must transform more quickly towards electrification.

carmakers fortunes

An agreement on the committee - which includes works council head Daniela Cavallo and representatives for the majority shareholder Porsche and Piech families - could depend on whether Diess agrees to change his management style, the sources said.

Sources close to negotiations said a resolution would likely come as part of a package including the announcement of new board members, details on job prospects for employees, and investment plans for the group, Reuters reported on Monday.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Writing by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Motorsport.com

Capito: VW would not waste its time in F1 talks if it wasn’t serious

Current Williams team principal and CEO Capito served as Volkswagen’s motorsport director between 2012 and 2016, overseeing its domination of the World Rally Championship. The VW Group is known to be considering a potential entry to F1 under the next cycle of power unit regulations due in 2026 with either Porsche or Audi.
MOTORSPORTS
just-auto.com

Regulators approve VW’s Europcar offer

The French financial market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has given its approval for the planned VW Group-led acquisition of France-based car rental firm Europcar. In a statement, VW said the start of the acceptance period for the tender of shares in Europcar Mobility Group will be announced today...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Herbert Diess’s Future As Volkswagen CEO Remains Uncertain

Herbert Diess’s future as the chief executive of Volkswagen remains uncertain after weeks of mounting pressure. Earlier this month, a specially convened Volkswagen committee was established to discuss the future of Diess as CEO after he suggested the automaker could lose up to 30,000 jobs if its transition to electric vehicles is too slow. These comments didn’t go over well with union representatives.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Orange CEO Richard's future hangs on French court decision

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France’s Orange will hold a board meeting on governance at the country’s biggest telecoms group whatever the court verdict on Wednesday in a case involving Chief Executive Stephane Richard, three sources close to the matter said. Richard, who denies any wrongdoing, faces charges of complicity...
BUSINESS
Herbert Diess
Reuters

VW committee unlikely to decide on CEO's future on Tuesday - sources

HAMBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board executive committee will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Chief Executive Herbert Diess, but further talks will likely be needed before a final decision is reached, three sources said. Diess and union representatives have clashed in recent weeks...
BUSINESS
C4ISR & Networks

Edge Group’s CEO talks drone swarms, 3D printing and export plans

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Emirati defense conglomerate Edge Group has had the biggest share of announcements at the 2021 Dubai Airshow between systems unveilings, contracts finalizations and the signing of memorandums of understand understanding. But what arguably stands out the most is the number of autonomous systems at the company’s booth, which made up about half of the offerings on display.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Amazon asks India antitrust body to revoke Reliance-Future deal approval

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Amazon has asked India’s antitrust regulator to revoke its approval for Future Retail’s $3.4 billion sale of retail assets to Reliance, saying it was “illegally obtained”, violating an order suspending the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows. The approval for the deal was a “nullity...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Will Rivian Become the Next Tesla?

Rivian has cannonballed into public markets with an over-$100 billion valuation. The ingredients that comprise Tesla’s success are hard to replicate. A lot must go right for Rivian to become the next Tesla. Whether you're an industry watcher or a casual investor, it's been hard to ignore the coverage of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Amazon to open Abu Dhabi fulfilment centre by 2024, says govt media office

DUBAI (Reuters) - Amazon has partnered with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to establish a fulfilment centre by 2024 to be built in accordance with the company’s carbon-reduction strategies, the Abu Dhabi government’s media office said on Sunday. The project will create thousands of jobs, boosting Abu Dhabi’s logistics sector...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Rio Tinto CEO, Mongolian PM talk Oyu Tolgoi’s future

Rio Tinto’s (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO) chief executive Jakob Stausholm met this week with Mongolia’s Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, aiming to iron out issues still threatening the future of the company’s vast Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine. The ongoing expansion of the project in the Gobi desert has been plagued by...
METAL MINING
insideevs.com

Tesla Factory In Fremont: Hundreds Of New Tesla Model S Disappear

If you remember, earlier this year Tesla stocked hundreds of brand new refreshed Model S cars in a temporary parking lot in Fremont, California. They were sitting idle at the site ahead of the launch in June and remained that way after the launch for months. We guess that such...
FREMONT, CA
Reuters

UK takes new measures to slow Omicron coronavirus variant

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain announced new measures on Saturday to try to slow the spread of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant and a top health official said there was a "reasonable chance" that vaccines could be less effective against it. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said arrivals from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
Reuters

Factors to watch - November 28

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL. * GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fears. * Oil settles...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

