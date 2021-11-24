Boris Johnson news: Starmer wonders if PM will ‘make it to next election’, as Labour retains poll lead

Labour has kept its lead in the latest Westminster opinion poll , beating Boris Johnson ’s party by two points, at 38 per cent, while the Tories sit at 36. The gap between the two parties is closing – with Labour down two overall, and the Conservatives up the same amount – but Sir Keir Starmer ’s performance at PMQs could well translate into the next set of data.

The Labour leader jeered his political opponent in the Commons, reminding him of the turbulent few weeks he has had before asking the PM if “everything is OK” – echoing the words of a reporter who asked the same thing after the PM’s rambling Peppa Pig speech on Monday.

In a session aimed at scrutinising the government’s social care changes, Sir Keir Labour asked Mr Johnson whether he believed he had stuck to his “election promise” to ensure people would not have to sell their homes to pay for care. “Who knows if he’ll make it to the next election, but if he does how does he expect anyone to take him and his promises seriously?” Sir Keir said.

It comes after it was claimed a dozen Tory backbenchers had written letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady , chair of the 1922 committee , which deputy PM Dominic Raab dismissed as “Westminster tittle tattle”.