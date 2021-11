Commerce Mayor Wyman Williams says the City Council this week approved the first reading of a proposal for a 60-lot housing development to be constructed on Bishop Street/Highway 71 in northeast Commerce. It will include lower-to-moderate priced, smaller homes valued up to around $200,000. Another larger, higher-priced housing development has already been approved for the area near the Commerce Elementary School and Centennial Park. The council this week also approved the installation of three new pumps for the Commerce Wastewater Plant, and street improvement work for Washington, Hickory and Monroe Streets.

COMMERCE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO