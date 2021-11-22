Entertainment News 2021-11-22 18:00:00

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SARAH SILVERMAN’S ‘SANTA’S INC.’ TRAILER REVEALS VERY ADULT ANIMATED SERIES: Sarah Silverman is taking down the North Pole’s patriarchy in Santa’s Inc., a new adult animated series by HBO Max. TVLine reports that all eight episodes will premiere Thursday, December 2nd, just in time for the holidays....

Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
Decider

New on Hulu December 2021

Starting off the month, Hulu is dropping a new movie with Chloe Grace Moretz on Dec. 17. Mother/Android is Mattson Tomlin’s new sci-fi thriller movie following two young adults fleeing their country as artificial intelligence attempts to take over. It also stars Algee Smith and Raúl Costello (and, most likely, a whole boatload of robots).
TV SERIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News

COMING OUT COLTON SETS RELEASE DATE: Variety reports that Colton Underwood‘s new Netflix special Coming Out Colton is set to launch on December 3rd. Underwood, a former football player and former star of The Bachelor, came out as gay on Good Morning America in April. UNIVERSAL STUDIOS RELEASES PROLOGUE TO...
NFL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip

WHITNEY PORT NOT READY TO DISCUSS HAVING ANOTHER BABY: After revealing that she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, suffered a miscarriage, fashion designer Whitney Port shared her feelings about having another baby in her latest With Whit podcast, released Tuesday (November 23rd). According to People, Port said, “I'm not going to have to make the decision of like, do I even want to have a second child anymore? Do I want to go through IVF? Do I want to make a child in a lab? I just didn't think I was going to have to answer all those questions and now it just feels like I have a lot of responsibility to make those decisions.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Holiday Specials Galore, ‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ ‘Hogwarts Tournament’

Christmas movies have been airing since before Halloween, and CBS has already aired Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year. But with Thanksgiving on Thursday, the TV holiday season really begins in earnest. The broadcast networks are filled with specials over the next seven days, and streaming and cable premieres (holiday themed or not) are plentiful as well. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show One of the...
NFL
Variety

Sam Neill Stars in ‘The Twelve’ Australian Courtroom Drama Series for Foxtel

Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Palm Beach”) heads the cast of crime drama series “The Twelve” marking his return to Australian TV series after a prolonged absence. The series, which will begin production in Sydney next week, is the flagship title of the 2022 originals slate being assembled by Australian pay-TV and streaming group Foxtel. Packaged as ten one-hour episodes, it tells the story of twelve jurors, ordinary Australians with struggles of their own, who must decide the case of a woman accused of killing a child. It will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Manifest' Star Marks Return for Season 4 After Netflix Saves Canceled NBC Drama

The cast of Manifest is boarding the set for one of the final times. After the hit supernatural drama series was saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, production on Manifest Season 4, the final season, appears to have begun. Series star J.R. Ramirez, who will return as lawman Jared Vazquez for the final batch of episodes, offered an update on Season 4's production Thursday when he shared a photo of himself from the set.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars season 31: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the finale tonight, can you expect to see a Dancing with the Stars season 31? Or, is the long-running show getting canceled?. Of course, there are a lot of questions on our mind immediately about this before, for the time being, there is no clear answer. We do think there’s reason for optimism, but this show hasn’t had the same buzz it had for years now. There was initially a ratings bump in the 18-49 demographic after Tyra Banks stepped in as the new host/executive producer, but the change divided a lot of longtime viewers. At this point, the show is down over 20% in both total viewers and in the demo versus where it was in season 29.
TV SHOWS
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Filming Complete: When Could it Premiere?!

Virgin River fans have been waiting for answers ever since Virgin River Season 3 concluded in July. Netflix renewed the romantic drama for two additional seasons earlier this year, and one of them has already finished shooting. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, shared a photo on Instagram to reveal he...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Sanitized Birds of Prey Movie Edit Mistakenly Uploaded to HBO Max

Birds of Prey no longer flips the bird in a sanitized edit that was accidentally uploaded to HBO Max. As first noted by CBR.com and other sites, the R-rated Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) — which first landed on HBO Max in August 2020 — returned to the streamer after a brief absence this week with numerous, basic cable-friendly edits. Though listed on its main page as being the original “R” version, the DC movie opens with an advisory saying, “This film has been modified as follows from its original version: it has been edited for...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES

